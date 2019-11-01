The number of teen parents in Umatilla County is going to skyrocket this school year – but only temporarily.
From sacks of floor to swaddled chicken eggs, schools have come up with ways to simulate parenting for high school students for decades. This year, Hermiston High School is going high-tech in that mission: doling out robotic infants, one weekend at a time.
Courtney Barnes, lead teacher for the education program of study, says the simulators are the next step in teaching teenagers human development – and empathy for parents.
“I hope this helps to open their eyes to how hard parenting is. I hope they understand the responsibility in caring for a child,” Barnes said. “I think a lot of them have these unreal expectations of ‘oh, babies are so cute or they’re so fun,’ and they don’t get the whole crying at 3 a.m. They don’t really understand it unless they’re in it.”
This year, those students will be in the experience – middle-of-the-night fussiness and all.
Through Carl D. Perkins funding – money set aside for career and technical education that links secondary and post-secondary education – the high school has purchased 30 RealCare baby simulators for students in the education program of study.
A program of study is a collection of classes to help students focus on a future career interest. The education program focuses on future teachers, early childhood specialists, children’s services workers, and nannies or caregivers. The introductory class is human development, where students study conception, the stages of pregnancy and infant development before taking home their own “infant.”
The seven-pound plastic simulators look like infants and use wireless programming to track caregiver behaviors, including how much time they spend in a car seat, how often their clothes are changed, and any trauma. The simulators cry on no set schedule, and the “parent” – identified through a hospital-like sensor bracelet – has to care for them.
“They cry, and they have to figure it out. Figure out whether the cry means it needs to be fed, it needs to changed or if it’s just fussy,” Barnes said. “We talk about how parents have no training. Every other job in our society, you’re trained for – except parenting. My thinking is the better trained they are, the more they understand, the better equipped they’ll be as parents (and caregivers).”
Barnes says students will take home the simulator over a weekend to put their lessons into practice without impacting their other classes. Students will have about a two-month window to schedule, an attempt to keep the program from impacting sports or travel schedules – one bonus parents of real infants don’t get.
On Monday morning, the student checks in the “baby” and Barnes is able to access data on how well the child was cared for, from how often it was picked up to whether its head was supported properly.
The human development students will begin carrying for the “infants” later this fall. Older students are piloting the program this month, and Barnes says she isn’t sure how the community will react yet.
“People do have mixed feelings,” Barnes said. “Some people think that it promotes teen parenting and the other side that it helps deter. It will be interesting to see the feedback.”
Although Hermiston is bringing back the infant simulators, they do also require early childhood practicum experience as part of the program of study, and other local school districts have partnerships with daycare and child development programs
Jennifer Colton is news director of KOHU and KQFM, and mother of three, based in Pendleton.
