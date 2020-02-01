“I’m dropping out of school!” My heart dropped. Can you imagine your first grader yelling this at you? Especially being an elementary educator myself. Seeing the hurt and confusion all over his little face, I took a deep breath and calmed my voice.
“Why do you want to drop out of school?” I asked, still trying to coax him out of his warm bed. This was only November and I could not imagine continuing down this path the remainder of the school year.
With his little eyes filled with tears he said, “Mommy, my teacher doesn’t like me.” WHAT? Why would my first-grader believe something like that? “Mommy, she never smiles at me. She must not like me because she never smiles at me.”
Children notice. Children are intuitive. They pick up on body language signals like a simple smile. The first thing children notice is your smile, your bright eyes, or perhaps the lack of a smile. Children look to us to build a relationship with them and to help them learn how to build relationships with those around them. It is how our brains are wired. We are searching for meaningful relationships and it can start with just a smile.
Through connections we create compassion and a feeling of safety. This helps a child be more willing to engage in healthy relationships. To truly connect to a child we need to let them know that we love them, truly care for them and see them as important people. By building connections, children will be ready to learn and grow in a safe environment. Further, it helps our children develop a positive inward response to conflicts. They learn skills such as how to be kind and make the right decisions. All of which will then help them be more successful academically and socially. So how do you build connections? What kinds of activities are we talking about?
Sing a fun song or recite a poem together with hand motions. If you have a teenager, listen to a favorite song together on the way to school. Seeing you smiling and having fun can ease their fears and worries. Maybe try to do breathing in the car on the way to school. Whatever you do, keep a calm voice, stay present with your child: Really look at them and listen to what they are saying. Make it part of your daily rituals routines, be playful with your child and stay connected. If things do not go as planned, then make sure to show empathy and help them feel heard and understood.
As a classroom teacher the very first connection I make with the students at the beginning of the day is my greeting to them individually. They chose from a menu and it can either be a hug, high five, fist bump, wave or a dance move. The student is allowed to choose what makes them feel welcomed.
We sing a good morning song to help them get the wiggles out, have a little fun and enjoy the start to our morning. I do the songs, dancing and motions right along side of them. Students like it when they have a teacher (or parent) willing to be fun and silly, part of the playful presence. After we sing our good morning song, we make commitments to ourselves, our friends and ourselves that we will be safe, keep our friends safe and be the best learner we can be. As a teacher, I never want one of my students to feel like my son did in first grade.
So what happened with my son? Well, it did not go as we had hoped, the teacher never did smile at him. But the story doesn’t end sadly. He got the very best second-grade teacher ever, he loved her and he knew that she loved him. Thank you, Mrs. Bones!
———
Madelyne L. Moore is a teacher with the Hermiston School District, a partner of the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub, which works to bridge early childhood resources and prepare children for kindergarten. For more information visit www.bluemountainearlylearninghub.org.
