It is that time of year again, the weather is changing, and the holidays are on their way. For some the idea of cooking, making lists and endless shopping is stressful. The idea of holidays almost seems better in our minds than reality, but it is time to bring back the spark we once remembered.
Think back to a time when you were gathered around family, joy, laughter and love. What do you remember, what do your senses recall? Is it the smell of baking/cooking taking place, or a meal being served? A joyful story being told, or a song being sung? Gathered around those we love exchanging laughter and great company followed by a sense of comfort from being around those that care.
All these moments and memories have become a part of our daily thoughts as we think about the holidays but seem to be absent during that moment of celebration. Bring back those items that encouraged your sensory memories of a time you could hear the music playing, the sound of joy, the smell of a warm home, the sight of decorations that display the season and a meal being prepared or served.
A wonderful way to bring back the dazzle in the season is to take time for ourselves and step away from the chaos that may be churning. Before shopping, wrapping presents or cooking, take the time to connect with yourself. We spend time thinking about those we care for and often forget about selves and meeting our own needs first. Drink your coffee slowly, breathe in the brisk air, enjoy a home-cooked meal with your family, bundle up next to the heater or fireplace and put on those cozy socks or slippers. Take the time to enjoy the moment rather than think of the things that need to be done.
Another way to rekindle the joy of the season is to re-create the memorable traditions from our past. Recall the memories that encouraged us to continue the traditions, to begin new ones, and let go of those that do not. Whether these traditions are baking or cooking together, watching the same movie once every year, bringing out that elf in the self, leaving out cookies and milk, or getting everyone matching pajamas. These traditions do not have to be expensive, instead, they should be a moment where you feel that time has paused for you to enjoy this moment at this time.
This is the time to make these traditions even if you do not have a “family tradition” to re-create. There is no better time than the present to create your own memories and traditions surrounded by those you love. Establish a memory you hope to continue for years to come. The holiday season does not have to be stressful; it can be a time of joy, laughter and time well spent. A season to look forward to each year gathered with those who we care for. The holiday season should not be dreaded but instead a moment where we can take the time and enjoy the surroundings as things begin to quiet down with the snow and light up with decorations.
While you prepare for the season try to focus on the memories that are being made rather than the gifts that you bought or were given, for the spirit of the holidays is not about how much money was spent or the decorations that are out but the memories we make as a family or friends.
Andrea Collins is a teacher for Umatilla Morrow Head Start, a partner of the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub and works to bridge early childhood resources and prepare children for kindergarten. For more information visit www.bluemountainearlylearninghub.org.
