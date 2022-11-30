Cooking Christmas food

It is that time of year again, the weather is changing, and the holidays are on their way. For some the idea of cooking, making lists and endless shopping is stressful. The idea of holidays almost seems better in our minds than reality, but it is time to bring back the spark we once remembered.

Think back to a time when you were gathered around family, joy, laughter and love. What do you remember, what do your senses recall? Is it the smell of baking/cooking taking place, or a meal being served? A joyful story being told, or a song being sung? Gathered around those we love exchanging laughter and great company followed by a sense of comfort from being around those that care.

Andrea Collins is a teacher for Umatilla Morrow Head Start, a partner of the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub and works to bridge early childhood resources and prepare children for kindergarten. For more information visit www.bluemountainearlylearninghub.org.

