One of the greatest gifts of childhood is curiosity. Every child is a natural scientist just wondering what is happening and why. They come up with some of the wildest hypotheses and are fascinated when they learn they were wrong.

This skill of wonder and exploration is extremely valuable in life, it’s where problem solving skills grow. When children wonder and test ideas, they are learning about their world, when they learn to shift their thinking with the new information they have, they are learning to be open minded and flexible. When children learn that mistakes are just a part of life and can provide even better discovery, they learn to have a growth mindset.

Erin Bartsch is the Coordinator for the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub, working to bridge early childhood resources and prepare children for kindergarten. For more information visit www.bluemountainearlylearninghub.org.

