One of the greatest gifts of childhood is curiosity. Every child is a natural scientist just wondering what is happening and why. They come up with some of the wildest hypotheses and are fascinated when they learn they were wrong.
This skill of wonder and exploration is extremely valuable in life, it’s where problem solving skills grow. When children wonder and test ideas, they are learning about their world, when they learn to shift their thinking with the new information they have, they are learning to be open minded and flexible. When children learn that mistakes are just a part of life and can provide even better discovery, they learn to have a growth mindset.
All of these important skills increase success in school and in life. And the best place to build these skills is in STEAM programs. Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math can feel like scary topics for many parents and teachers, yet they are the most ordinary things kids do.
When we focus on asking questions, testing ideas and looking for patterns, we are doing STEAM. When your kid looks for bugs in the grass and they notice the difference between them, test if they will climb up or go around the stick, and when they wonder if there are bugs in the rocks, too, they are doing STEAM. When you child draws an idea for a building, builds it with sticks and rocks and makes observations about its ability to stay standing, that’s STEAM.
STEAM is one of the most natural things for kids, and it’s one of the best places to learn life skills. Yet, you might not know where to start. This summer the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub is partnering with the Parks & Rec departments in Hermiston and Pendleton to offer science camps for young children and parents to help build their curiosity.
One activity that families might do is to investigate where animals live in the natural world around them. They will learn about camouflage and how animals protect themselves, while exploring habitats and other natural resources in the area. Other activities focus on building structure and the physics used in engineering. All of these will include problem-solving, collaboration, creativity and fun!
Hermiston Parks & Rec will hold their STEAM camps Tuesday evenings and Friday mornings starting June 19. In Pendleton, the Parks & Rec STEAM camps will start July 14 on various evenings. Boardman’s Parks & Rec will be adding STEAM activities to their regular summer camp daily activities.
These programs are free and open to all families. Hermiston will have options available in Spanish. Check out the Parks & Rec website or Facebook page for your area to learn more about each of these science camps.
Erin Bartsch is the Coordinator for the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub, working to bridge early childhood resources and prepare children for kindergarten. For more information visit www.bluemountainearlylearninghub.org.
