Staying flexible and and relaxed will reduce stress and help everyone enjoy the getaway.
The great outdoors — what could be better than to get outside, away from strict pandemic mask regulations? Camping with children can be a great experience, if you are prepared.
My first camping trip was when I was only a few months old. Back then we had an 18-foot trailer for four of us and our dogs. That became a life of camping trips during all the seasons around the Great Northwest.
When my husband and I first started camping with our own children, we had a tent that was passed down to us by friends. That canvas pea-green tent, while very ugly, took us on some great adventures from Wallowa Lake to Yellowstone National Park. I remember feeling stressed with trying to get everything ready, to take more than we needed, to make sure our three girls had things to do, etc. When I finally realized that camping wasn’t supposed to be something that stressed me out but more of an open adventure to enjoy and soak in the memories, it really became a cherished time.
Taking littles camping does require some pre-planning to ensure success and fun for all! If you are thinking about trying camping with your kids, I encourage you to take a trial run in your own backyard. Nothing is worse than trying to figure out how to set up a tent in the dark or to find out you are missing parts when you are far from civilization. My girls loved to camp out in the yard, we would cook hotdogs and s’mores over the fire pit and then snuggle in our sleeping bags in the tent.
When you are confident and ready to head out for an adventure, you will need to decide: location, location, location. If you want to be near water, hiking trails, warmer climates or up in the mountains, there are many amazing locations around our state. Each destination requires different equipment; life vests, solid hiking shoes, sunscreen, bug spray, and climate dependent clothing are a few items to think about.
When camping with kids, I had to learn to accept the dirt. Kids are messy and when camping, it can be significant. More dirt = more fun! From digging in the dirt at camp with a spoon or stick to eating sticky s’mores, to getting wet feet in the water, my children loved it all.
Outdoor adventures are very entertaining and educational. I found that we only needed to take a game or two in case of inclement weather but otherwise I let my kids grow their imaginations using items they found on our hikes and around the campsite. Building mini forts with sticks and leaves, painting or coloring on rocks to leave for others to find, collecting shells and cool leaves — these are just a few activities that help foster young imaginations.
With preparation being the key to success, here is a list of items you might consider when planning your adventure in the great outdoors:
Tent or RV
Sleeping bags and pillows
A few extra changes of clothes and at least two pairs of sturdy shoes
Simple meals: hot dogs, dried fruit, cereal, bagels, favorite snacks, etc. Have the children help plan meals and then take a bit extra, as fresh air increases appetites.
Flashlights, headlamps, or small battery-operated lanterns — children love having their own
First aid kit
Bug spray
Sunscreen and hats
Bottled water
An open mind to be flexible and to have fun!
Camping as a family can be horribly stressful and overwhelming, but if you plan ahead, staying flexible and relaxed about the situation, the memories will be priceless!
Kerri Coffman is the Director of Early Learning and Student Services for Athena-Weston School District, a partner of the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub, working to bridge early childhood resources and prepare children for kindergarten. For more information visit www.bluemountainearlylearninghub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.