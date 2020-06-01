Whether you have a senior graduating from college or from high school, you may be wondering what exactly you can do that could ever make up for the loss of the last part of his or her senior year. Fear not; we have you covered.
Pendleton High School pulled together a last-minute “drive-through” graduation ceremony at the Round-Up Grounds; other schools are trying different strategies. If your student’s school is having a virtual graduation, participate. If not, work with other senior parents to do one on your own. Have interested parents submit five to ten pictures (more for fewer seniors, fewer for more seniors) of their grad. These should cover babyhood to the present, if possible. Insert the photos into a PowerPoint with a slide at the end of each set that has the name, etc. Put it to music using appropriate songs of your choice. Here are some suggestions:
“Pomp and Circumstance”
“Graduation (Friends Forever)” by Vitamin C
“The Climb” by Miley Cyrus
“Best Day Of My Life” by American Authors
“We Are Young” by Fun
“It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi (for the older crowd)
“Hall of Fame” by The Script
“Counting Stars” by OneRepublic
“Something Big” by Shawn Mendes
“History” by One Direction
“Count on Me” by Bruno Mars
Senior class drive-by and honk. Pendleton has done this rather successfully. Parents decorated their yards with signs and streamers and people drove by and honked to celebrate.
Do you want to have people over and are afraid you won’t be able to keep it under 25? Host a breakfast for friends and a dinner for family. If you’re really on top of it, provide school/grad-themed masks for those who want to wear them. Etsy has some great options. Don’t forget a memory jar for people to fill (with pens and small slips of paper) or maybe a picture frame matte board to sign.
Want to participate without the work? On Saturday, June 6, YouTube will host an all-day virtual graduation ceremony called “Dear Class of 2020.” Guest speakers include the Obamas, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Chloe x Halle, Zendaya, Condoleezza Rice, and Malala Yousafzai. BTS (a popular Korean boy band) will perform at the virtual after-party.
Big John’s Pizza in Pendleton has been putting senior grad pics on the top of their pizza boxes. Just call during business hours and ask when you order.
Adopt a Senior: One district placed their seniors “up for adoption.” Seniors receive surprise gifts from other families who’ve adopted them and get to pick out some for those they’ve adopted.
Do a senior photo shoot. Get requests from friends and family for ideas on poses — silly, serious, themed? Put together a slide show or go old school and mail the photos to the recipients.
Send your senior on a gift scavenger hunt. Plant clues at places around town that have been significant for them. Hide them around the house and yard if you are stuck at home.
Plan a future event with friends. Have fun creating a makeshift stage in the backyard and get someone to dress up as the principal or president of the university. Give speeches, crack jokes, hand out diplomas, and make some hilarious memories.
However you decide to celebrate with your graduate, remember to support your student during this time. They, and you, are probably feeling incredibly frustrated and disappointed, but try not to dwell too much on the loss. Focus on the future and enjoy the unconventional ways you’ve chosen to honor your son or daughter.
________
Suzanne Kennedy is a former middle school teacher who lives in Pendleton with her husband and four children.
