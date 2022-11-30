Charity they say begins at home. Sharing with your children or grandchildren is a great way to give the gift of charity. Charity is defined as an act of selfless giving and not expecting to receive something in return. Additionally, charity is the act of extending love and kindness to others unconditionally. This act of compassion, empathy and kindness makes charity precious and soulful. Charity that originates from the heart begins from home, and ultimately extends to others in society… leading by example if you will.
Charity begins with the inward recognition of a need to show compassion to others whether consciously or unconsciously. Everyone has problems, troubles and griefs of some sort in life but charity starts with those who learn to downplay their own problems, in order to extend compassion, kindness and love to help others, these acts build the traits of compassion and empathy. Charity is the giving of relief and assistance to people at times of need in any part of the world, especially those who are the victims of war, natural disaster, catastrophe, hunger, disease, poverty or orphaned by supplying them with food, shelter, medical aid and other fundamental needs. Charity is essential to our humanity. The greatest gift to our community, to our very souls, is to contribute to making lives better. By touching others’ lives with donations of a practical nature, we contribute to spreading hope to those in the most need of aid and enlighten our own souls in the process. Truly, there can be no greater gift to a young mind than the ability to understand and be compassionate to others in need.
Ways that we as parents and grandparents can teach the young the power of charity is through acts of service. Preparing meals for those in need is one way to help. The Salvation Army regularly needs food provided for the annual holiday meals they serve to the community. You could bake a dessert with your young person and take it down as part of a positive holiday tradition.
Another would be to help with physical chores that are unable to be done by the person in need. Take time to really look at the elderly neighbor, is their yard in disrepair? Does it look like they struggle to get out of the house? Having the young person in your life come with you as you check in on them and assess their need, if any, builds a sense of compassion and awareness of the needs of others that is truly priceless. Offer to rake leaves and trim trees, take waste to the dump, move heavy objects and such.
Much academic work has shown that offering aid to others can actually make the giver healthier, it lowers blood pressure, stress, illness and mortality in people of all ages. By promoting the act of charity in the young we are providing them with strong tools for their physical and mental health. Studies show that generosity and the inclination to help start very early. With encouragement, skills around cultivating kindness and altruism can be further practiced and developed. Nurturing generosity in children, and teaching them that they are capable of creating an impact, can help them become healthier, both physically and mentally.
Children are the future. The desire to help others and to create an impact comes naturally. But, knowing how to give to charity and manage monetary giving effectively does not. Teaching children about giving can help them discover causes they care about, develop budgeting skills and financial literacy, opening their eyes to valuable tools to help create change in the world. Research shows that talking to children about charity has a greater impact on children’s giving than role modeling alone. We all have ways that we would like to change in the world. By encouraging empathy, we can help them better engage with people from a range of cultures and backgrounds. By educating children on causes and how they can create an impact, you are also empowering them to create change and to stand up for their beliefs in the future.
By providing charitable acts to others, we have another tool to build empathy and kindness into the hearts of our young. These are traits that are in great need in society today, for both the giver and receiver. As the great Italian theologian and philosopher, Thomas Aquinas, shared: “Charity brings to life again those who are spiritually dead.” This is truly the real gift of the holidays, one that can be practiced and given every day of the year. In a time of great mental health challenges for many in our country, of all ages, these acts of kindness will be paid back to the giver many times over.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Marlee Goodnight is a Pendleton resident and mother of two 20-somethings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.