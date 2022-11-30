Child Making a Donation

Charity they say begins at home. Sharing with your children or grandchildren is a great way to give the gift of charity. Charity is defined as an act of selfless giving and not expecting to receive something in return. Additionally, charity is the act of extending love and kindness to others unconditionally. This act of compassion, empathy and kindness makes charity precious and soulful. Charity that originates from the heart begins from home, and ultimately extends to others in society… leading by example if you will.

Charity begins with the inward recognition of a need to show compassion to others whether consciously or unconsciously. Everyone has problems, troubles and griefs of some sort in life but charity starts with those who learn to downplay their own problems, in order to extend compassion, kindness and love to help others, these acts build the traits of compassion and empathy. Charity is the giving of relief and assistance to people at times of need in any part of the world, especially those who are the victims of war, natural disaster, catastrophe, hunger, disease, poverty or orphaned by supplying them with food, shelter, medical aid and other fundamental needs. Charity is essential to our humanity. The greatest gift to our community, to our very souls, is to contribute to making lives better. By touching others’ lives with donations of a practical nature, we contribute to spreading hope to those in the most need of aid and enlighten our own souls in the process. Truly, there can be no greater gift to a young mind than the ability to understand and be compassionate to others in need.

Marlee Goodnight is a Pendleton resident and mother of two 20-somethings.

