Finding child care these days isn’t easy, so we’ve curated a list of child care centers and preschools to help you get started. Please note that unlicensed, in-home child care is not included, and that this is not a complete list of all child care providers in the area. Costs can vary widely, depending on whether care is part-time or full-time; contact providers for current rates.

ECHO

Echo Preschool

600 Gerone St., Echo

(541) 376-8436

Echo.k12.or.us/page/echo-preschool

Preschool provides breakfast and lunch through the USDA Food Program.

HERMISTON

Bethlehem Lutheran Preschool

515 SW 7th St, Hermiston

(541) 567-6811

Bethlehem Lutheran Preschool offers educational experiences and kindergarten readiness programs for up to 104 children.

Little Tots Daycare and Preschool

80788 Kik Rd., Hermiston

(541) 701-4979

little-tots-daycare-preschool-llc.business.site

Provides breakfast, lunch, snacks, and breastfeeding support. Includes scheduled activities, preschool, and homework support.

Quality Christian Day Care & Preschool

Hermiston

(541) 567-0609

Quality Christian Day Care & Preschool has lots of fun learning in a small group with a home away from home feeling, with lots of TLC and toys to play with.

Hermiston Child Development Center

605 S 1st St., Hermiston

(541) 564-0885

Hermiston Child Development Center focuses on young children one month to five years of age. It is a non-profit organization that provides a wide variety of services for children from low-income families.

Migrant Head Start

1300 Shannon Way

(541) 567-2250

Migrant Head Start serves economically disadvantaged families and children and provides them with comprehensive child care and child development services. Open to newborns up to 5-year-olds.

Highland Head Start Center

110 NE 4th St., Hermiston

(541) 567-1925

Head Start provides a range of individualized services in the areas of education and early childhood development; medical, dental, and mental health; nutrition; and parent involvement.

MILTON-FREEWATER

YMCA Milton-Freewater Child Care Center

17 NW 8th Ave., Milton Freewater

(509) 301-1716

PENDLETON

Umatilla-Morrow Head Start, Pendleton Early Learning Center

1800 NW Carden Ave., Pendleton

(541) 966-3354

Cay-Uma-Wa Head Start

73310 July Grounds Lane, Pendleton

(541) 429-7835

Cay-Uma-Wa Head Start is a preschool program on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. This child care center cares for children age 3 to 5 for families living on the reservation or Native American families living in neighboring communities.

Pioneer Relief Nursery

1312 SW 2nd St., Pendleton

(541) 215-1017

Pioneerreliefnursery.org

Free to eligible families.

Pioneer Relief Nursery offers Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Therapeutic Classes to help meet their developmental milestones and build their social and emotional skills.

Room to Bloom Daycare & Preschool

1745 SW 24th St., Pendleton

(541) 233-6802

Children participate in various age-appropriate lessons and activities including sand and water tables, dramatic play, outdoor exploration, story time, early math, literacy, shapes, colors, arts and crafts, cooking, small and large group activities.

L’il Angels Child Care & Preschool

515 SW 11th St, Pendleton

(541) 278-4718

L’il Angels Child Care’s program is designed to meet the emotional, academic, physical and social needs of children between the ages of 30 months to school age. 44 children maximum.

Presbyterian Preschool

201 SW Dorian Ave., Pendleton

(541) 304-5012

Pendleton Presbyterian Preschool recognizes the potential in children as unique creations of God. They believe in play, as learning is fun and creative, and encourage a partnership between families and the preschool staff to enhance a student’s education.

PILOT ROCK

Umatilla-Morrow Head Start, Pilot Rock Center

Vern McGowen Dr. Rm #1, Pilot Rock

(541) 966-3200

Umchs.org

Free to eligible families.

UMATILLA

Pine Tree Head Start Center

477 Pine Tree Ave, Umatilla

(541) 922-3482

Umchs.org

Free to eligible families.

Umatilla-Morrow Head Start is a caring, innovative network of quality individuals working in partnership with others to strengthen families and communities.

Umatilla-Morrow Head Start, Umatilla Center

1371 3rd St., Umatilla

(541) 922-5574

Umchs.org

Free to eligible families.

Includes field trips, scheduled activities, preschool curriculum.

