Virtual reality (VR) is all the rage this year. If you haven’t yet experienced it, you are in for a thrill. It’s a 360-degree view of interactive landscapes and experiences that’s the next best thing to being there. Even better if you aren’t big on traveling!
When you start looking into virtual reality, you’ll also see the term augmented reality. AR is the term for a hardware or software that overlays text or graphics on real-world images or video. VR is completely artificial, created by computers.
You’ll need a headset to get started. They all rely on another device to present the environment. That will be a smartphone, computer, or game console. They can be wireless or tethered to a smartphone, computer, or gaming device.
Some tips to consider:
- Give yourself plenty of space and remove any fragile objects in the room.
- Practice with any handheld controllers before you start.
- If you normally get motion sickness, you might get virtual reality sickness, as well. Be prepared to stop immediately if that happens.
- Make sure your headset works with your phone model before you buy it!
- Periodically sanitize the headset to keep it clean, especially if others will be using it.
- Consider purchasing a protective case to keep it safe between uses.
I’ve curated a list of some of the best VR and AR educational apps for families:
Public Speaking VR – Practice the skills of public speaking with this immersive VR experience. With photorealistic environments, students can prepare for a job interview or a class presentation. Available on iTunes for ages 4+, but probably best for older kids to practice giving speeches.
Quiver – Watch colored-in creations come to life with Quiver. Though VR technology, 2D images become 3D and “walk” off the page. Available on iTunes, ages 4+, and ideal for younger students.
Boulevard x ED – Art classes can now be supplemented with visits to some of the world’s best art museums. Students can tour six art museums, interact with famous artworks and learn about the art, all thanks to advancements in VR technology. Available on iTunes, ages 4+. Engaging for upper elementary and older.
Unimersiv – History comes alive with the apps developed by Unimersiv. Students can explore ancient Greece, the Titanic, or the Egyptian Mysteries. Available on Android.
Apollo 11 VR – Be part of one of the most significant space expeditions. Though VR technology, students can have a front seat in this documentary style app. This award winning app is pushing the possibilities of VR as an educational tool. Available on iTunes, ages 4+.
Orboot Earth AR – See the globe from new unseen angles. Motion detection and zooming capabilities will make geography more interactive. Available on iTunes, ages 4+, great for students studying climate and geography.
Sites in VR – Explore famous landmarks around the world. With an emphasis on Islamic temples, tombs, and ancient cities, students will get to see sites that otherwise would be inaccessible. Available on iTunes, ages 4+. Love this for 7th graders, especially.
King Tut VR 2 – Explore the tomb of the legendary Egyptian king and get lost in the secret chambers full of hieroglyphics and treasures. Available on iTunes, ages 4+.
Flashcards-Animal Alphabet – Made for younger students, this immersive flashcard game teaches students words with some colorful animal friends. You must visit www.arflashcards.com to download and print the free Flashcard Markers necessary to make this app work. Make sure to print the flashcards in color as they will not work in black and white. This app will only work on devices with a camera.
Wonderscope – Read interactive books in AR. Download for free and read the books already on the app. It asks kids to read prompts on the screen as well, and new stories are added regularly. Available on iTunes, ages 4+, and best for primary or beginner readers.
EON Experience – This collection of VR lessons encapsulates everything from physics to history. Students or teachers can create their VR lessons from preloaded content. Available on iTunes, ages 12+.
Titans of Space – This guided tour of space is as informative as it is breathtaking. With voice overs, facts, and scored music it is a cutting edge VR product. Available for Oculus Go & Samsung Gear VR.
Solar Space Exploration – Fly between planets, explore planet surfaces and moons. Available on iTunes, ages 4+
Discovery VR – Discovery TV channel compiled all the content for this app. Students can explore exotic natural locations and interact with our planet in a futuristic way. Discovery VR is its own headset and comes with hundreds of great immersive videos and photos.
Virtual reality shark week? Can’t wait!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.