Being pregnant during a pandemic is not one of the sections you’ll find in “What to Expect When You’re Expecting.”
The book may be the go-to pregnancy guide, but even its authors couldn’t predict COVID-19 and the extra stress it could cause on top of all the “normal” pregnancy concerns. After they first confirm the pregnancy, Heather Griggs, maternal child health supervisor for Umatilla County Public Health, says many women simply want to know if there’s anything they need to be aware of.
“There’s not really a lot of evidence that there’s a higher risk of contracting COVID-19,“ she said, “but there is evidence they’re at higher risk for complications if they do.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agree pregnant women may be an increased risk for illness if infected. The CDC lists preventive steps pregnant women can take, including limiting close contact interaction with others, wearing a mask, and avoiding “activities where taking protective measures may be difficult and where social distancing can’t be maintained.”
The CDC also recommends continuing with their health care. Although processes may have changed, health officials at all levels recommend pregnant women still seek prenatal care. Avoiding care can have consequences beyond COVID-19.
“Especially in the beginning, I had a lot of people skip their appointment, the day of. They said they just were not taking the risk,” says Elizabeth Michael, RNC-OB, lactation consultant and clinical education coordinator for CHI St. Anthony Hospital. “There have been a couple of instances where … there was an issue, and if we had been working on it months ago, it would not be where it is now.”
Within the health care system, expectant mothers might receive more telephone calls and telehealth appointments, although many in-person services are continuing. All medical facilities are dedicated to maintaining a safe environment for patient visits. Screenings for COVID-19 symptoms are common, both at hospitals and clinics, and patients can expect temperature checks and a more cumbersome process. Compared to last year, the biggest change in medical services for pregnancy are visitors’ policies.
Most health care facilities are limiting the number of people who accompany a patient. For fathers-to-be and partners restricted from attending appointments, it can be heartbreaking not to be allowed to track the progress of the pregnancy. Hospital policies that limit visitation can be tough for families who want to see the newborn and mother. Those changes highlight the need for contact, even if it can’t be face-to-face.
“In this time, it’s especially important to stay connected to your support people, so reach out and make a plan for success before you deliver,” says Michael. “If you know someone who is delivering, check in on them – FaceTime, Zoom – and don’t assume everything is okay. Those moms are really struggling right now with the lack of connection.”
Services are also continuing for pregnant women and new families through state and local agencies, including WIC, Umatilla-Morrow County Head Start, and local health care systems, including home visit and remote programs.
Within Eastern Oregon, the pandemic does not seem to have impacted the need for obstetric and newborn services. Some anecdotal evidence suggests the number of pregnancies might actually be up because of COVID-19.
“The reality is the needs are still present. Families are still going to grow, babies are still being born,” Griggs notes. “The world does keep turning.”
———
Jennifer Colton is news director of KOHU and KQFM, and mother of three, based in Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.