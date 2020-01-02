As we start this New Year (and a new decade), we might be tempted to set a goal for ourselves. Usually this involves life-altering choices that require us to have self-control and good decision-making skills. And about a week later we fall back into our old habits. Why is it so hard? Because routines guide our lives, whether we like them or not. Routines become our autopilot when we are tired or hungry or have spent too many hours in a car with a 3-year-old!
Unfortunately, we have a lot of routines that we might not like or even know we have. Think about what you do when you get home, or when it’s time for bed. What are the bedtime things you do with your kids do every night? These might be intentional, like taking a bath, brushing teeth, reading a book, and then to bed. Or it could be something you didn’t intend but just happens: read a book, ask for another book, go to bed, get a drink, go back to bed, get up cause they can’t sleep, take them back to bed, and then somewhere in the middle of the night they are in your bed. If it happens every night, it’s the routine.
Think about some other crazy times of the day like getting out the door in the morning, or doing homework in the evening. What are the unspoken routines? One of them might be mom yelling “get your shoes on!” five times or dad threatening to make the kids walk to school. Sometimes our routines become the obstacle we can’t seem to get over.
Setting up a new routine might be hard but it is doable with a few steps! The first step is to allow for an “oops.” We have all fallen back on old habits (how many times have I driven to work when I meant to go to the store). A phrase we use is “oops, you made a mistake, you are still awesome.” Having this grace allows us to learn where and why we got off track.
Next, talk about what routines we want and why they are important to us. By helping your children understand the reason for rules or expectations, they are more likely to follow them. If you also talk about what gets in the way, you might find out the reason for your child’s behavior wasn’t at all what you had thought. Maybe they delay bedtime because they miss you or because the thought of school the next day gives them anxiety. (You might not be afraid of the dark, but for a 4-year-old who doesn’t understand real vs. fantasy, that monster is very real.) To make this conversation successful, it is important to leave judgement at the door.
After you have come up with the desired routine that meets the needs of the family, set up a visual chart to help remind everyone involved about their role. Having visuals reminds us what to do and what the expectation looks like. Having a picture of the child hanging up their coat on the hook can go a lot farther in getting the desired outcome than words alone. Add pictures of what clean looks like or where on the shelf things go. Your chart might have Velcro so children remove the photo when they are done, or maybe it’s a box to check. Either way, have your children help make it and use photos of them doing the activity.
Next you will want to practice, practice, and then practice again. This is how we learn new skills (habits), we try them when we are calm and ready to learn. Last and definitely not least, encourage children (and yourself) by acknowledging the action. You don’t need to buy them a prize or have a sticker chart, just notice that they did it! Noticing is simple; just say “You (what they did) so (the why or how). That was helpful. You did it!” For example, you might say: “You followed the routine so we can leave on time. That was helpful. You did it!” or “You put your coat on the hook, now the floor is clear and safe. That was helpful. You did it!”
Now you have the steps to create a new routine that works for your family. There will be an “oops” here and there and that’s okay, you are still awesome! You will try again so you can get it right, that will be helpful. You will do it!
———
Erin Bartsch is the P-3 Coordinator for the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub, which works to bridge early childhood resources and prepare children for kindergarten. For more information visit www.bluemountainearlylearninghub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.