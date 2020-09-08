We love our horses here in Eastern Oregon, home of the Round-Up and many other rodeos. We get excited when we see them coming in the parades, as beautifully decked out as their riders. However, horses aren’t just for looking pretty or having fun on the occasional trail ride. They’ve also got important work to do … for disabled people.
Horses have been used for therapeutic purposes all the way back to the time of ancient Greece. Even Hippocrates, the “Father of Medicine,” wrote about its potential benefits. Riding became more popular in the 1950s and ’60s, and in 1969, the North American Riding for Handicapped Association was founded. That eventually became the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International.
Studies have shown that working with horses can improve emotional and social awareness, impulse control, independence, adaptability, and distress tolerance. Often used as an additional therapy tool, it gets people outdoors and encourages the use of all the senses through physical challenges that help the participants learn and process.
Equine therapy can be beneficial to people of most ages who suffer from PTSD, stroke, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, Down syndrome, ADHD, anxiety, autism, and much more. Those with back-related injuries should consult with a doctor.
Horses offer unique traits that make them a top choice for animal-assisted therapy. They are non-judgmental and unbiased. They offer a safe space for clients to explore emotional trauma, and creating a rapport with the animal helps the rider build trust and practice vulnerability. Horses are sensitive to movement and emotion. They often mirror a rider’s behavior or emotion, conveying a sense of understanding and connection. Riders must stay in the here and now, focusing on the present and making the past less uncomfortable to deal with.
Horses also require work. Feeding, watering, exercising and grooming helps establish routines and structure. Further, the simple act of caring and nurturing another being can help build empathy.
Horseback riding also provides opportunities for physical improvement. It improves balance, flexibility, and muscle control. The idea is that horseback riding gives the rider a sensorimotor experience that is similar to normal human walking. In fact, in one Swedish study, 123 stroke survivors were randomly assigned to horse/music therapy or standard care. Patients in both groups met with therapists twice a week for 12 weeks. Six months later, the results were clear: those in the horse (or music) therapy were showing better balance and mobility. They also felt better. More than half of the horseback riding group, versus 22 percent of the standard care group, believed their stroke recovery had progressed in a positive direction.
Equine therapists must be properly trained and there are a variety of programs that offer this training. Eastern Oregon is lucky enough to have our very own non-profit, located just south of Pendleton. Dream Catcher Therapeutics is a non-profit corporation that uses “horse therapy” to help individuals with emotional, physical, and mental challenges. Riding, grooming and bonding with the horses gives the lucky participants the opportunity to grow in mobility, strength, coordination and self-confidence.
It was created in 2011 by Rebecca Adams and is now run by Morgan Matteson, who took over in 2017. Morgan’s dream was to provide individuals who have special challenges the opportunity to discover and share their abilities. “It’s amazing what taking care of a horse can do for a person,” she says.
Participants in the program don’t just go horseback riding. They prepare the tack or equipment and help keep it clean and in good working order. They help groom the horses, muck the stables, and any other jobs that need completing. During the hour-long lesson, a rider will usually spend about 30 to 40 minutes actually on the horse. Siblings and parents of younger clients can get involved, too. They can ride with the client, or volunteer their time and talents in other capacities. Morgan says that she’s witnessed siblings learn that they can share an experience allowing them to bond rather than compete with each other.
The cost is $25 for an hour lesson and is aided by fundraisers throughout the year. The biggest event is the Chocolate Derby, which raised $5,000 its first year and $10,000 its second year. Dream Catcher was anticipating another increase in revenue this year, but the event had to be canceled due to COVID-19. They are now considering other forms of fundraising. Anyone interested in supporting or participating in equine therapy can visit dreamcatchertrc.org online or call 541-377-1479.
Suzanne Kennedy is a former middle school teacher who lives in Pendleton with her husband and four children.
