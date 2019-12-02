MONDAYS
TOT TIME AT THE GYM, 10 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. $2 for children from newborns to age 5. (541-276-8100).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St., Athena. Stories, crafts, movement activities, music and snacks. For newborns to age 6. (541-566-2470).
HEALTHIER HOLIDAY INGREDIENT SWAPS, 2 p.m., Pendleton Public Library Community Room, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Registered dietitian Christine Guenther will lead this class on how to make healthy substitutions in your favorite holiday recipes with. Free; registration required. (541-966-0380). Monday, Dec. 2.
MONDAY ART STUDIO, 4 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Kids from 0 to 12 can delve into the PCA art materials and try out art forms including painting, collage, and drawing. Creative exploration is encouragesd. Free; children 8 and under need parent present. (541-278-9201). Mondays through Dec. 16.
BMCC COMMUNITY TREE LIGHTING, 4:30 to 5 p.m., Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 NW Carden Ave., Pendleton. The public is invited to a Community Tree Lighting celebration on the Pendleton campus, with free cocoa and hot cider! (541-567-1800). Monday, Dec. 2.
TUESDAYS
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Stories, games and crafts. (541-449-1254).
DEVELOPING GOOD BEDTIME ROUTINES, 10:30 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. The Triple P parenting program offers some tips and tricks for getting your little one into a nighttime routine. This free class includes lunch afterwards. A story time occurs during the class and parents are encouraged to bring their kids. (541-966-0380). Tuesday, Dec. 17.
ALTERNATIVE PHOTOGRAPHY, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Teens: Have you ever seen a pinhole camera? How about a Lumen print? This two-session class covers how to turn digital photos into beautiful prints using old-school techniques. Free for teens. (541-278-9201). Tuesdays, Dec 3 and 10.
CRAFTERNOONS, 4:15 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Ages 3 to 12 can join in a different craft each week; sometimes group projects, sometimes individual. (541-966-0380).
MODERN BOARD GAME NIGHT, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. These are not your grandma’s board games! Euro-style games involve strategy and focus less on luck and all players stay in the game until it’s over. Beginners on up are welcome; geared for teens and adults. Free; complimentary refreshments. (541-278-9201). Second Tuesdays.
ARC ACTIVITY NIGHT, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., ARC of Umatilla County, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Games, crafts and light refreshments. Free; open to all. Donations accepted. Fourth Tuesdays.
STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 6:30 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. For elementary school-age children. (Lili Schmidt: 541-938-8247).
WEDNESDAYS
BABY & ME LEARN & PLAY, 10 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Music and movement session for youngsters, from birth to age 4. Free. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
ADVENTURE STORY TIME, 2 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Special stories and activities for developmentally disabled children and adults. Free. (541-567-2882).
THURSDAYS
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories are tailored for children 6 and under. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
DO YOU WANT TO BUILD A SNOWMAN STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. All ages can drop by for a special story time featuring snowman stories. Explore snowman sensory play, play a snowman building game, and craft your own snowman! (541-966-0380). Thursday, Dec. 12.
PRESCHOOL STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 10:30 a.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (Lili Schmidt 541-938-8247).
WEEKLY STORY TIME, 10:40 a.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. (541-922-5704).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. (541-443-3285).
SENSORY STORY TIME, 12:30 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. For children from birth to age 4. (541-481-2665.)
WEEKLY CRAFTERNOONS, 3 to 4 p.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Children 5 and up (younger children welcome with a helper) are inviting to spend an hour crafting in the library. Free. (541-566-2470).
FINANCIAL LITERACY CLASS, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 1850 Key Boulevard, Milton-Freewater. Behind on your bills? Head Start sponsors a free class to get your family finances in order. Learn about where your money comes from (and where it goes), how to prioritize and create a bill calendar. Free child care and snacks provided. (541-667-6091). Thursday, Dec. 5.
CIRCLE OF PARENTS SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Hermiston Center for School Readiness (Building “C”), 502 W. Standard Ave. Share the easy and tough moments of parenting with an encouraging, non-judgemental group of other parents. Free meal for parents and kids; free child care. Call to register: 541-667-6091. Second and Fourth Thursdays.
TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS STORY TIME, 6 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Kids of all ages are invited to visit the library in your jammies for a fun reading of “The Night Before Christmas.” Participants will all receive a special gift from Youth Services Librarian, Ms. Briana. (541-966-0380). Thursday, Dec. 19.
HERMISTON COMMUNITY TREE LIGHTING, 6 p.m., downtown festival street. Kick-off the holiday shopping season with the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree along with music, hot chocolate, a campfire, and lots of vendor booths with food and holiday treats. Free. (541-667-5018). Thursday, Dec. 5.
THE NUTCRACKER, 7 p.m., BMCC Bob Clapp Theatre, Pendleton. This beloved holiday event by Pendleton Ballet Theater features a cast of nearly 50 local dancers and actors. This year PBT is adding one more performance. Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children under 12. Remaining seats will be available at the door. (970-261-5331). Thursday, Dec. 5.
FRIDAYS
MOM AND BABY SUPPORT GROUP, 9 to 11 a.m., mtg. room 3/4, CHI St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton. Group offers safe environment for moms to gather, discuss issues, and find support. (541-278-2627). First and third Fridays.
FIRST FRIDAY, all day, Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Highway 331 near Wildhorse Resort & Casino), Pendleton. Free admission all day. (541-966-9748). First Fridays.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library, 108 East Main St. Books, music, early literacy skills, simple crafts and snacks. All preschoolers and their parents/caregivers are welcome. (541-566-2378).
STORY TIME, 10:15-11 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories are tailored for children 6 and under. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
FUN FRIDAY, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. Crafting, game day or special event. (541-449-1254).
STORY & CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-8411).
GAMER’S NIGHT, 7-10:30 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center, McCune Gym. Sponsored by Pendleton Parks & Rec. Free organized tournament for middle and high schoolers with dance games and more. (541-276-8100.) Second Fridays.
THE NUTCRACKER, 7 p.m., BMCC Bob Clapp Theatre, Pendleton. See Thursday, Dec. 5 for details. Tickets: $8 adults, $4 for children under 12. Remaining seats will be available at the door. (970-261-5331). Friday, Dec. 6.
SATURDAYS
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA, 8 to 11 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave. Pendleton Parks & Rec hosts this popular community event. VFW volunteers will cook up a delicious pancake and sausage breakfast, attended by Santa himself. After breakfast, a Holiday Bazaar runs until 3 p.m. Tickets are $3 per person, which includes bazaar admission. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100). Saturday, Dec. 7.
ATHENA HOLIDAY BAZAAR, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Athena Elementary School, 375 S. Fifth St. The bazaar features craft vendors, a kids’ craft area, locally donated raffle prizes, and a visit with Santa from noon to 2 p.m. Free. (425-478-3902). Saturday, Dec. 7.
OREA HOLIDAY BAZAAR, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roosters Restaurant, 1515 Southgate, Pendleton. Oregon Retired Educators Association sponsors this event with homemade goodies, crafts, raffle baskets, and more. Proceeds support teacher grants to fund classroom projects for local schools. (541-969-0882). Saturday, Dec. 7.
RELAY FOR LIFE HOLIDAY BAZAAR, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pendleton Early Learning Center, SW 13th and Emigrant. Drop by to check out the many vendors with holiday and gift ideas. Proceeds benefit Relay for Life of Umatilla and Morrow counties. Free. (541-377-3334). Saturday, Dec. 7.
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. (541-278-9201).
PANCAKES WITH SANTA, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Come enjoy a holiday breakfast of pancakes and sausage with St. Nick! Afterwards everyone can get a photo with Santa (included with admission). Tickets must be purchased in advance at HCC: $8 for kids age 2 to 15, $10 for 16 and older, and $30 for a family of 4. (541-667-5018). Saturday, Dec. 14.
HOLIDAY STROLL AND TREE LIGHTING, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., starting at Heritage Station Museum, 108 SW Frazer Ave., Pendleton. This month, First Saturday includes much more, with holiday decorations, Santa photos, and the community tree lighting. See page 11 for details. Free. (541-276-0012). Saturday, Dec. 7.
SANTA PAWS PHOTOS, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pendleton Art & Frame, 36 SW Court Ave. Bring in your well-behaved furry family members to meet Santa for a photo! Your donations help support Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter (PAWS). (541-276-0181). Saturday, Dec. 7.
TOY TIME, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. All ages are welcome to play with Legos and Keva plank building toys. (541-922-5704).
PENDLETON WINTERFEST FAMILY DAY, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. Saturday is Family Day — bring the clan and enjoy the decorated trees, family games, music, activities, crafts, and refreshments. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there, too! Sponsored by St. Anthony Hospital Foundation. Free. (541-276-5121). Saturday, Dec. 7.
SATURDAY CRAFTS FOR KIDS, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Free craft projects for children in the 5th grade and younger. (541-567-2882).
SKATE WITH SANTA, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ice Rink at Roy Raley Park, Pendleton. Enjoy a day with Santa at the ice rink, with activities and games on the ice, and plenty of candid photo opportunities. Warm up at the bonfire or with a hot drink from the concession stand. Children under 10 must have parent supervision. Free. (541-276-3987). Saturday, Dec. 21.
THE NUTCRACKER, 2 p.m., BMCC Bob Clapp Theatre, Pendleton. See Thursday, Dec. 5 for details. Tickets: $8 for adults, $4 for children under 12. Remaining seats will be available at the door. (970-261-5331). Saturday, Dec. 7.
COOKIE DECORATING PARTY, 3:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Kids from 8 to 12 are invited to decorate beautiful cookies to share and eat! Learn how to use royal icing and other fun decorating techniques. Free, but registration required. (541-966-0380). Saturday, Dec. 14.
ECHO HOLIDAY CONCERT, 4 p.m., Echo Community Center, 20 N. Bonanza St. The Inland Northwest Musicians Chorale and Orchestra will perform holiday favorites. Free admission, but reservations are requested by Dec. 6; call 541-289-4696. Saturday, Dec. 7.
LIVING NATIVITY, 6 to 8 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 191 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. Walk through scenes of the nativity features live actors and animals, followed by cookies and hot beverages inside the church. Free. (541-667-6091). Saturday, Dec. 14.
HOLIDAY MUSIC FESTIVAL, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Vert Auditorium, 480 SW Dorion, Pendleton. Oregon East Symphony’s annual holiday concert celebrates the season in song. OES Chorale performs Heinrich Schütz’s “The Christmas Story” with additional music by Our Songs Are Alive and the Pendleton Men’s Chorus. Ticket info online at oregon-east-symphony.square.site. (541-276-0320). Saturday, Dec. 14.
SUNDAYS
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 12:30 to 1 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100).
CROW’S SHADOW HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, 48004 St. Andrews Road, Mission. Bring the family to visit the printmaking studio and view works produced local and regional artists. Light refreshments; free. (541-276-3954). Sunday, Dec, 8.
HERMISTON FESTIVAL OF TREES FAMILY DAY, Noon to 4 p.m., Hermiston Conference Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Sponsored by Good Shepherd Health Care System. Decorated tree viewing, family games, and refreshments. Suggested donation: $5 per family. (541-667-3419). Sunday, Dec. 8.
THE NUTCRACKER, 2 p.m., BMCC Bob Clapp Theatre, Pendleton. See Thursday, Dec. 5 for details. Tickets: $8 for adults, $4 for children under 12. Remaining seats will be available at the door. (970-261-5331). Sunday, Dec. 8.
LIVING NATIVITY, 4 to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 191 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. Walk through scenes of the nativity features live actors and animals, followed by cookies and hot beverages inside the church. Free. (541-667-6091). Sunday, Dec. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.