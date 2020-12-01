Craft an ornament at Christmas Classroom
HERMISTON — On Saturday, Dec. 19, drop off your children, age 5 to 12, for a safe session of Christmas crafting. Christmas Classroom will be held in Hermiston Community Center’s Great Room, 415 S. Hwy 395. Each child will choose an ornament to make and bring home. Facemasks required; health precautions will be in place. Choose a two-hour session, which start at 9:30 a.m., noon, or 2:30 p.m. Cost: $10 per child. To register, call 541-567-5521 or check Activities & Classes online at hermiston.or.us/parks-recreation/home.
PCA spotlights Youth Photo Exhibit
PENDLETON — This fall, Pendleton Center for the Arts invited kids age 6 to 12 to send in their best photos for their first Youth Photo Exhibit. More than a dozen entries were submitted. A three-judge panel chose several standout pictures and awarded $50 prizes, courtesy of Banner Bank. PCA has posted the results online at pendletonarts.org/kid-pics.
Hermiston Library hosts online contests
HERMISTON — From Dec. 1 through Feb. 28, the Hermiston Public Library is hosting the Bookworms “Winter Fest” Reading Challenge. During the winter, log the minutes you spend reading to earn new badges, using Beanstack. Earning badges will lead to virtual tickets, which can be used to enter a variety of prize drawings. Four grand prizes and other prizes are available for all grade levels. Find out more and sign up for Beanstack at hermistonlibrary.us/readers_kids. And, to make storytime more fun, kids can watch the library’s weekly storytime video, posted each Thursday on Facebook, and message the secret code word for a chance to win a free movie pass. Entries accepted until Sunday night, and a prize winner is drawn on Monday morning. Call 541-567-2882 for more info.
Trivia and crafts at Pendleton Library
PENDLETON — Every Tuesday this month, between 4:15 and 7 p.m., crafters can drive by the library for Take-home Crafternoons. Pick up a free craft (with instructions) you can make at home. Each week will feature a new holiday craft, including ornaments and other decorations. On Friday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m., trivia buffs can tune in online for a three-round game of Christmas movie trivia. Teens and adults are welcome to compete solo or in teams, using Facebook Live and Google forms. For details, check the library’s Facebook page or call 541-667-5018.
