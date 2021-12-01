PENDLETON — Grab your skates or rent a pair, the Ice Rink at Roy Raley Park is open again for the winter! Hours are Monday to Thursday, 3 to 6 p.m., Friday, 3 to 8 p.m., and noon to 8 p.m. on weekends and during holiday break (Dec. 21 to Jan. 2). Admission with your own skates is $3 or rent skates for $4. Saturday nights from 5:30 to 8 p.m. families of up to five can skate for $15 per family. The rink usually remains open until Valentine’s Day; visit pendletonparksandrec.com for more information.
Free admission to Heritage Station this month
PENDLETON — Heritage Station Museum is offering free admission for the month of December, along with extended hours on Friday and Saturday nights, through Dec. 18. During those nights, an indoor market runs from 4 to 7 p.m. with local vendors and artists; Heritage Lights come on at 5 p.m. Santa will be available for photos ($10) on Dec. 10 and 18 and will roam the grounds Dec. 11 and 17; look for the Grinch on Dec. 17 and 18. To get more information 541-276-0012 or visit www.heritagestationmuseum.org.
Looks like Santa loves his pancakes
HERMISTON & PENDLETON — Santa is making two stops for breakfast in Umatilla County, with plenty of time for pictures. On Saturday, Dec. 11 he’ll be at the Hermiston Community Center at 9 a.m. for “Pancakes with Santa.” Tickets are $10 per person, with a $5 discount for four or more from the same household. Then on Saturday, Dec. 18, he’ll be back at 8 a.m. for more pancakes in Pendleton’s Rec Center gym at “Breakfast with Santa” (tickets are $4). Both events will have photo opportunities for anyone who would like a photo with the jolly old elf. See the calendar listings for more details.
The Nutcracker is back for another crack
PENDLETON — Pendleton Ballet Theatre is bringing The Nutcracker back indoors this year for a live audience. This beloved holiday tradition returns to the Bob Clapp Theater at Blue Mountain Community College from Dec. 2 to 5. Thursday and Friday shows are at 7 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Masks are mandatory in the BMCC theater, no exceptions. Tickets: $10, adults and $5, children. Most seats will be pre-sold, but some should be available at the door, especially Thursday. For more information call PBT at 970-261-5331.
