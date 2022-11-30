Defocused crowd of people during Christmas fair an old town street with colorful Christmas lights

Heritage Lights

Pendleton — Come walk the lighted grounds, shop the artisan market and even meet Santa Clause (on select dates) during Heritage Lights at Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17, 5-7 p.m. This free event is a highlight of the holiday season in Pendleton. Children will love being able to take a peek in Santa’s workshop or visiting the reindeer barns. Parents can shop for unique gifts at the vendor tables. If you or someone you know is interested in being a Heritage Lights Elf contact Shannon Gruenhagen (541-276-0012) or email shannong@heritagestationmuseum.org.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.