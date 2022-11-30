Pendleton — Come walk the lighted grounds, shop the artisan market and even meet Santa Clause (on select dates) during Heritage Lights at Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17, 5-7 p.m. This free event is a highlight of the holiday season in Pendleton. Children will love being able to take a peek in Santa’s workshop or visiting the reindeer barns. Parents can shop for unique gifts at the vendor tables. If you or someone you know is interested in being a Heritage Lights Elf contact Shannon Gruenhagen (541-276-0012) or email shannong@heritagestationmuseum.org.
Christmas Market
Hermiston — Bring the whole family together Saturday, Dec. 3, for the Christmas Market at Hermiston Christian School. The market runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features more than 30 local vendors providing an array of homemade goods, decor, food and gifts. Santa Clause makes an appearance, along wit the Grinch (don’t worry he’s not here to steal Christmas). Brooke Christy Photography will offer Christmas Mini Photos and the HCS students have made a plethora of wreaths and garlands that will be for sale. Admission is free with donations welcomed.
“Beauty and the Beast” the musical
Elgin — A tale as old as time, and one that will surely delight the whole family. Elgin Opera House has been busy preparing for their production of “Beauty and the Beast” this winter and is excited to share it with an audience. Sharing the joy of live theatre with your children is a delightful experience and “Beauty and the Beast” upcoming performances are: Dec. 3 at 12:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m., Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 10 at 12:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.
Hermiston Festival of Trees
Hermiston — The Hermiston Festival of Trees is coming back with its Saturday evening gala Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. and Sunday Family Day, Dec 4 at 3 p.m, both at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. The annual fundraiser will be put on by Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation and Kiwanis of Hermiston. Families can stroll through the display of beautifully decorated trees of all sizes, all of which are up for auction. Other auction items include luxurious gift baskets, wreaths and overflowing stockings.
“The Nutcracker” ballet
Pendleton — Cue Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker: March,” Pendleton Ballet Theatre will perform everyone’s favorite Christmas time ballet, “The Nutcracker,” in the Bob Clapp Theatre at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave. A holiday classic that entertains those of all ages, performances are Dec. 1-2 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 3-4 at 2 p.m. There will be holiday treats for sale before each performance and during intermission. Raffle tickets for various holiday gift baskets also will be available for purchase.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.