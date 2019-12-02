Start your stroll at Heritage Station
PENDLETON — Heritage Station Museum at 108 S.W. Frazer Ave. is expanding their free First Saturday festivities to include the holidays this month. On Saturday, Dec. 7, the museum will be decorated, with special displays inside. Visitors can combine a museum visit with the Holiday Stroll around downtown to validate your raffle ticket to enter the annual raffle (or do your strolling the week before). The raffle drawing will be held at 4 p.m. During the day, enjoy holiday music, get the kids to pose for a photo with Santa, and cheer on the Community Christmas Tree Lighting at dusk, near the Byrd Schoolhouse. For more details, call 541-276-0012.
Santa’s big photo op!
PENDLETON & HERMISTON — On Saturday, Dec. 7, Santa warps time to appear at Breakfast for Santa from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Pendleton Recreation Center, then at Pendleton Art & Frame for Santa Paws photos from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with appearances at Pendleton’s Convention Center for Winterfest Family Day (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Heritage Station Museum later in the day. On Saturday, Dec. 14, you can have Pancakes With Santa from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Hermiston Community Center, or Skate With Santa at the Roy Rayley ice rink in Pendleton from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21. Let’s hope he’s not too tired to deliver all those presents later. Check the Calendar section for more details.
Drop by the rink for a skating lesson
PENDLETON — If your kids enjoy ice skating but need a little help with the fundamentals, Pendleton Parks & Rec has the answer. For $10 a session, children of all ages can get an ice skating intro lesson. Each 30-minute lesson will teach them the basics of skating and lessons can be adapted to a skater’s skill set. They might even get a semi-private lesson, depending on the request. Drop by the ice rink in Roy Rayley Park at noon on Saturdays from Dec. 16 to Jan. 13
