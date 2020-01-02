Gone are the days when you force your neighbors and friends to sit down for two hours to view a slightly out-of-focus slideshow of your family vacation to the Poconos. Now you post your pics on Instagram or Facebook after carefully choosing the best ones and putting them through a few filters. No more blurry pictures of Dad with his eyes closed. Maybe every time you have lunch with a friend, you post a selfie (one of the 15 angles you tried) with six hashtags. Then you sit back and wait for the likes, loves, and wows to roll in, along with a slew of compliments about your weight loss/new hair color/cute outfit. I’m having fun, your picture screams—I’m living my best life!
My teenage daughter wants to be living her best life, too … on Instagram. So far, I’ve said no. She’s allowed to be on Facebook, which is fine because it’s apparently only for old people anyway. I don’t know why she wants to scroll through fake pictures of other people who have nothing better to do than take pictures of themselves while they’re out doing something, or even worse, sitting at home not doing anything at all. We’ve talked about her online presence, safety, and how anything put on the internet does not ever go away. What we haven’t yet talked about is how constantly looking at everybody else’s perfectly filtered life and comparing it to yours can cause depression, low self-esteem, and anxiety.
Teens on social media are at a much higher risk of these problems, and more. They see others having fun without them, looking pretty, being popular, etc., and think, what’s wrong with me? They may have 500 followers on Snapchat, but not one real live friend they can talk to. There’s even a name for it: Imposter Syndrome. It’s defined as a collection of feelings of inadequacy that persist despite evident success. In other words, no matter what goals your kids achieve, they still don’t think they measure up. Even adults can start to feel this way as weddings, vacations, and date nights become purely photo ops. It’s the online version of the “My child is student of the week at I’m-Better-Than-You Elementary School.” One begins to feel like a fake, attributing success to luck rather than talent or hard work, and living in fear of being found out to be a fraud.
Self-doubt is normal, but it shouldn’t define you. Asking anyone born after 1990 to stay off social media is like asking them not to breathe anymore, so how do we prevent this and fight it off? First, keep your children off of social media for as long as you can. This will help them create a mental picture of themselves that is truer than what they see, read, or hear on the internet. Understand that social media is like a published scrapbook — only the best, touched-up photos make the cut. Teach your kids to own their successes, to recognize that their achievements come from hard work and perseverance, not dumb luck. Teach your kids to set realistic goals. Little Johnny might be out there raising money for his trip to Belize, but that doesn’t mean the same goal is appropriate for you or your family. Separate feelings from facts. It’s possible to be happy for others without feeling sad for yourself.
Finally, set a good example. You don’t have to live your entire life publicly online. Teach your teens how to post without bragging, hurting others, or sharing personal information. Give your children confidence by teaching them problem-solving skills and knowing that no plan can account for every contingency, so you need those skills to accomplish anything. Recognizing your accomplishments becomes very useful here. It’s not about bragging. It’s about having a healthy and realistic self-perception that recognizes your successes and failures and gives them relative weight. When our children start doing that, they will grow in confidence, and once that confidence exists, no one will be able to take it away from them.
Suzanne Kennedy is a former middle school teacher who lives in Pendleton with her husband and four children.
