Your local library has a celebrity booster. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (DPIL) is a book-gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth through four years old. Kids receive their last book when they reach their fifth birthday.
After being launched in 1995, the program grew quickly. At first, books were only distributed to children living in Sevier County, Tennessee, where Dolly grew up. It became such a success that in 2000 the program decided to go national. By 2003, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library had mailed one million books.
It would prove to be the first of many millions of books sent to children around the world. Dolly’s home state of Tennessee pledged to pursue statewide coverage in 2004 and soon global expansion was on the horizon. After becoming established in the United States, the program launched in Canada in 2006, followed by the United Kingdom in 2007, and Australia in 2013.
When the Umatilla County Special Library District (UCSLD) brought the concept of the DPIL program to the district library directors last year, Pendleton Public Library thought it was a worthy project to take part in. The program encourages reading and ownership of books for children, even if they are not active library users. Because having a book of your own is infrequent in low-income families, this program appealed to me. Add to that the fact that children love to receive mail and it seemed like a win-win program.
The cost of sponsoring a child for one year is $25. Local champions who supply funding can be private parties, businesses, or civic organizations. So far, most contributions have been from interested individuals. The DPIL purchases the books wholesale and arranges the shipping. Any child living in the 97801 mailing area can be sponsored through the Pendleton Friends of the Library. Sponsors do not have to live in the Pendleton area, although the child being sponsored does.
Dolly Parton was adamant that a child’s parents not feel obligated to provide the money. The program stipulates that application forms not be located close to the sponsorship forms. Pendleton Public Library’s sponsorship forms are at the front desk and the applications are in the Children’s Area. Already, there are 20 children signed up for Pendleton’s program and we can sponsor many more. Applications are granted on a first come, first served basis as long as there is supporting funding available.
The DPIL program is also available in Stanfield, Echo, and Weston; donations from Walmart and Altrusa of Hermiston have already come in for those areas. Check with the public libraries in those communities for more details. In the Pendleton area, information regarding the program is available at Pendleton Public Library or by calling UCSLD at 541-276-6449.
Is there anyone special you’d like to sponsor?
________
Mary Finney recently retired as the director of the Pendleton Public Library.
