A decade ago, I graduated from Library School and took my first full time job in Children’s Services. Before I had even packed my things for Pendleton, the then-library director tasked me with presenting the six early literacy skills to an audience of childcare providers and educators in Umatilla County.
I painstakingly assembled a Power-point, brought my best read-alouds and chugged a triple latte. Early literacy was the buzz phrase of the time, and I knew that every person in that presen-tation room was going to have real life experience teaching the concepts. Experience I didn’t yet have.
My latte couldn’t save me. I stumbled through the presentation and watched relief wash over the participants’ faces when the clock struck 3:30 and everyone was released for the day. What they knew, that I didn’t know, was that early literacy is explored, not taught.
We as parents, caregivers and librarians, provide children under the age of six with the tools to explore literacy. The rest comes later.
When I was in school these early literacy tools had fancy names: Phono-logical Awareness, Print Motivation, Narrative Skills, Letter Knowledge, Vocabulary and Print Awareness.
If you want to make your toddler sound like a baby genius, tell people they practiced phonological awareness today. No one has to know that you mean the kid sang “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” the whole way home from daycare. Phonological awareness means hearing and playing with the smaller sounds in words, and singing or reciting rhymes is a perfect way to develop that skill.
Here are a few other hacks for practicing early literacy skills at home:
When your child arrives home from preschool, a play date or a trip to the park, ask them to tell you about the trip from beginning to end. This gives them the opportunity to practice telling stories and describe things, the very definition of narrative skills. You can also point out print in the world around you. The arch at McDonalds is a great example. Can you get your child to recognize that the arch is shaped like the letter M? Doing so will help them with both print awareness and letter knowledge.
Another great way to help your child prepare to learn to read is to position them in a literacy rich environment, such as the library. Thanks to a generous grant from the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub, the Pendleton Public Library will be offering story time twice a week this fall. Each story time has a theme and activities to match. For example: our theme might be, If You Give a Moose a Muffin. At this story time you can expect to read the classic while reinforcing the plot with cause-and-effect activities, a flannel board for sequencing, and a baking station where kids can practice their fine motor skills rolling out play dough.
In addition to enhancing story time with new toys, books and activities, the funding provided by the Hub allows us to offer a free lunch to participants who attend the 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning story time.
These days, Powerpoints are no longer a part of my repertoire. Instead, I sing, I talk, I read, I tell stories and I play. All of which are common practices for helping a child build a foundation for reading. I hope that this information has you clamoring to visit the library for our story times, but if not, come for the free food.
Jennifer Costley is director of the Pendleton Public Library and mother of three young children.
