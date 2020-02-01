It’s not always easy to show home economics is a true science. This diverse field includes clothing and textiles, foods and nutrition, consumerism, interiors and design, and more – all areas with a basis in both science and math. One of my favorite things is to show children (and adults) how science works in the foods we create and eat.
We all pretty much know about slime and oobleck even if we don’t know they are examples of science. Slime and oobleck are non-Newtonian fluids, which have an inconsistent viscosity that changes depending upon the force or pressure put on it. But have you ever wondered why popcorn pops? Why some people bake potatoes with a nail or skewer in them? How to keep a cut onion from making you cry? What makes cakes rise? The following are just a few of the science experiments you can do in the kitchen.
Let’s make raisins dance! First the supplies:
Clear glass or pitcher
Small box of raisins
Plain soda water or lemon-lime soda
Fill the pitcher half or ¾ full of soda water. One by one, drop in 8 to 12 raisins. Watch as the raisins “dance” repeatedly from the bottom to the top. What makes them dance? Soda water contains carbon dioxide that produces little bubbles of gas. The molecules of carbon dioxide attach to the surface of the raisins, causing them to rise. Once breaking the surface of the soda, the gas bubbles pop and the raisins drop back to the bottom. You can eat your dancing raisins after the experiment. They may be a bit plumper than when you first started but they should still be as sweet.
Popcorn: why does it pop? Popcorn is a specific type of corn with a hard hull surrounding starch cells and a bit of moisture. When heated, the moisture becomes steam, which expands. This intense pressure explodes the hull, instantly releasing the seed that puffs up into millions of microscopic rigid bubbles. The resulting puffed starch, which resembles Styrofoam, is popped corn. You can often see the remains of the hull still attached to the popped corn. Popping literally turns the hull inside out! For the next experiment we need:
1½ cups of popcorn kernels
Cookie sheet
Medium bowl
Plastic zip-close sandwich bag
Frying pan with lid and 6 Tbs vegetable oil
OR a hot air popcorn popper
3 large bowls for popped corn
On the cookie sheet, spread a ½ cup of kernels and bake in 200 degree oven for 1 hour. In the bowl, place ½ cup of kernels and cover with 1 cup of water; allow to soak for 1 hour then drain in a colander. Seal the remaining ½ cup of kernels in zip bag and set aside for 1 hour (this is our control batch). When the hour is up, pop each batch of popcorn separately using the hot air popper or frying pan with 2 tablespoons of oil. Put each batch of popcorn in a separate bowl and compare. Which popped the largest, which the smallest, and which had the most unpopped kernels?
The largest batch should be the one soaked in water, since the kernels will have absorbed extra moisture. The kernels that were baked in the oven will produce the least popped corn with the most unpopped kernels. Baking the kernels reduces the moisture in the kernel, lowering the pressure needed to pop open the hull. The batches should taste about the same, so enjoy.
Bake a potato with a nail in it!? Why? Skewering a potato with a long nail or metal kabob skewer reduces oven cooking time. Metal is an excellent conductor of heat, so by skewering the potato you are adding a heat conduit that helps cook the inside of the potato. Note: Metal should NOT be cooked in a microwave, so use a conventional oven. Though many people know to pierce potato skins so they don’t explode during cooking (just like popcorn!) most folks have never heard of the skewer method of baking potatoes. For this experiment round up:
Two raw potatoes (russets work best) about the same size
A fork
Metal skewer or clean unused steel nail at least 3 inches long
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Wash and pat dry both potatoes. Skewer one potato and prick the other five or six times with the fork. Place both in the oven for 45 minutes, then check the potatoes to see if they are squishy. Is one harder than the other? Typically, the non-skewered potato will take an additional 15 to 30 minutes to fully cook.
There are many books available that provide kitchen science. Check your local library or simply Google “science experiments you can eat,” “edible kitchen science,” or a similar phrase and you’ll find many experiments. Learning can be fun and delicious, too!
———
Pendleton home economist Virginia Justice and her husband have two college-aged daughters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.