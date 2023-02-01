1387456992

As winter drags on, there’s no better time to consider home comfort, efficiency and energy conservation. So, let’s outline some no-cost and low-cost actions and investment strategies that you can take to conserve energy and make your home more efficient, more comfortable and potentially even save on utility costs.

First, a quick overview of what is meant by efficiency and conservation. Simply stated, conservation is changing behaviors or using automation, such as timers and sensors, to reduce the use of energy. Efficiency is utilizing new technologies, like LED lightbulbs, to do the same work with less energy.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Erendira Cruz is Executive Director of The Sustainable Living Center, based in Walla Walla, WA.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.