As winter drags on, there’s no better time to consider home comfort, efficiency and energy conservation. So, let’s outline some no-cost and low-cost actions and investment strategies that you can take to conserve energy and make your home more efficient, more comfortable and potentially even save on utility costs.
First, a quick overview of what is meant by efficiency and conservation. Simply stated, conservation is changing behaviors or using automation, such as timers and sensors, to reduce the use of energy. Efficiency is utilizing new technologies, like LED lightbulbs, to do the same work with less energy.
At home, the least expensive ways to conserve energy are through making behavioral changes. In most U.S. homes, the top three combined uses of energy – usually powered by electricity and natural gas – are space heating, space cooling and water heating. By changing behaviors to reduce these needs, most households can significantly reduce their energy usage. For example, putting on an extra layer at home when it’s cold outside, air drying dishes and taking shorter showers.
For the average U.S. home, turning down the thermostat by a single degree results in a 3% reduction in energy use. Replacing furnace filters, cleaning refrigerator door seals and coils and cleaning dryer lint traps after every use, are other examples of energy-saving actions everyone can easily do. For more tips, available in Spanish and English, visit energytrust.org/residential.
Low to moderate investments in energy-saving measures are the next step to reducing home energy use. Programmable thermostats, for instance, allow for precise control of temperatures, especially at night or when nobody is home. Properly sealing doors and windows help keep warm air from escaping through small cracks and reduces uncomfortable drafts. Sealing around holes made in walls, ceilings, and floors for lighting, venting, floor registers, and water pipes will keep warm air from escaping outdoors or into unconditioned spaces such as the crawlspace or attic. Other low-cost actions include installing LED bulbs, installing high-efficiency shower heads, using power strips, and installing photo and motion sensors. Throughout the region, the Energy Trust of Oregon and local utilities have rebates and incentives to help you get started.
Depending on your home’s age and condition, you may wish to consider more comprehensive energy-saving measures, like insulation, sealing and insulating ducts and windows, and high efficiency heating equipment upgrades. For most homeowners with questions about the efficiency of their house, a home energy audit can reveal opportunities and provide a road map for energy savings. These measures may also qualify for utility rebates. For residents in the Milton-Freewater area who are customers of Pacific Power or Cascade Natural Gas, free home energy assessments are offered by the nonprofit Sustainable Living Center (SLC). These assessments can also unlock enhanced rebates for those who qualify – typically based on income. Call the SLC at 509-524-5218 for additional information and to schedule a visit.
Finally, once you’ve exhausted your efficiency and conservation opportunities, you may be ready to think about solar options. The Federal Solar Tax Credit has been reinstated at 30% of total solar system installation cost and many state and utility-specific offerings are emerging. The best source of information for solar rebates is through your utility or a reputable installer. We encourage anyone who is considering solar to take their time and do their homework. Allow plenty of time for multiple bids and never feel pressured to sign a purchase agreement/contract until you are ready. Still have questions? Visit the SLC website at slcww.org and clicking the resources dropdown, to learn more, or email the center at info@slcww.org.
