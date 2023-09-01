sb10063680d-001

Helicopter parents: the ones who hover over their kids, swooping in to fix every problem and avert every conflict. Most have good intentions – they want their children to be healthy, happy and successful. Unfortunately, overly involved parents can often morph into overly controlling. This negatively impacts a child’s well-being, and can damage the parent-child relationship, as well as a child’s future success.

Is society to blame? With the best of intentions, we unintentionally created a generation who are now parents with a risk-averse view of harm and suffering that is disrupting institutions and workplaces and causing older generations to shake their heads. But, to be fair, the helicopters were just following society’s cues.

Marlee Goodnight is a Pendleton resident and GenX mother of two 20-somethings.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.