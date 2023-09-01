Helicopter parents: the ones who hover over their kids, swooping in to fix every problem and avert every conflict. Most have good intentions – they want their children to be healthy, happy and successful. Unfortunately, overly involved parents can often morph into overly controlling. This negatively impacts a child’s well-being, and can damage the parent-child relationship, as well as a child’s future success.
Is society to blame? With the best of intentions, we unintentionally created a generation who are now parents with a risk-averse view of harm and suffering that is disrupting institutions and workplaces and causing older generations to shake their heads. But, to be fair, the helicopters were just following society’s cues.
Benign neglect was the signature of 1970s parenting. Boomers tried to harden up their GenX kids with the idea that “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” These days, this is called resilience and parents are obsessed with children having more of it. But the pendulum eventually swung from hands-off to hands-on. Now, the parenting message being passed down became, “you aren’t able to help yourself, so I need to do things for you.”
The first wave of helicopters were the parents in the late ’90s through the mid-2000s, where this parenting style rose to the gold standard. The practice of praise bombing children for good behavior, to encourage more of it and to build self-esteem, was commonplace. Gushing validation was the white noise of childhood. Any sign of distress from children caused parents to fear the whispers of “you’re a terrible parent.”
Helicoptering can easily rob our kids of the opportunity to experience life, to learn how to manage complex emotions and to understand and handle consequences. GenX kids were given a ton of freedom to make mistakes and get into mischief, which meant we had to learn how to manage risks. We were resourceful and independent and self-sufficient because we had to be.
By the time the children of GenX parents started school, things had changed dramatically. The philosophy of “suck it up, buttercup” was horrifying, verging on abuse. In the course of a generation, our parenting culture had shifted towards prioritizing a child’s perpetual safety and happiness. But amidst the constant praise and prizes, children weren’t learning coping skills. Indeed, the term “traumatized” became so broad that some parents defined it as being sad, uncomfortable, angry or displeased.
There are some positives for GenZ, those born roughly between 1997 and 2012. This generation will not accept the abuse or harassment that GenX did. Women from earlier generations accepted sexual harassment at work as young people because there was no word for it – so, this is indeed progress. However, GenZ is entering the workforce in huge numbers, with a lifetime of parental hovering, encouragement and protection. Some of them are woefully unprepared for life without it. It’s important to remember that the only recipe for resilience is to actually experience the fundamental emotions of frustration, disappointment, embarrassment, sadness … even shame, all of which lead to reflection and growth.
Educators agree that parental participation in their child’s educational experience is a good thing, critical to a student’s intellectual and emotional development and academic success. A parent’s involvement encourages a child’s positive attitudes toward school, improves homework habits, reduces absenteeism and drop-out rates, and enhances academic achievement. Studies suggest that parental involvement has positive long-term impacts on a student’s decision-making skills, life skills, physical health, mental health issues and career development.
Overprotective parenting can result in negative effects on children’s mental health problems. Parents who are involved at inappropriate levels in their child’s education can worsen psychological health, which can manifest as anxiety, depression and substance abuse. Low self-esteem and poor coping skills make it harder to deal with everyday problems. Conversely, higher levels of narcissism and entitlement can also occur.
Reviews of over 70 studies assessing the effects of overparenting (helicopter style) on “emerging adults” overwhelmingly find negative associations between overparenting and development in the psychological, behavioral, social and relational, learning/academic and career domains. Researchers note that burnout, a frequent complaint of GenZ members, typically stems from having fewer chances to practice self-control skills earlier in life.
To break the helicopter cycle, parents must draw the line between helping and controlling, learning how to be helpful and supportive without directing or dictating their child’s every move. Protective parents can fine-tune their parenting style to encourage self-determination. A supportive family environment provides a safe place for kids to take an active role in making their own decisions and solving their own problems. These children will be more competent and confident in social interactions, leading to better emotional adjustment.
Each generation of parents does their best with the skills and tools they have at hand. Time inevitably shows the shortcomings of some of these, but it can also showcase the good. Have honest conversations with your child, explaining the “whys” of what you are asking them to do. Stand your ground, knowing that no matter how hard you try, you will experience some failures. Accept them and keep trying. Our children are our gifts to the future.
Marlee Goodnight is a Pendleton resident and GenX mother of two 20-somethings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.