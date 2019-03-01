Try Googling “positive effects of excessive screen time” and see what you get. You’ll get nothing. There aren’t any.
Now try “negative effects.” You’ll head down a rabbit hole of awful things that can affect your child’s academics, behavior, social and emotional wellbeing, and physical fitness. How’s that for starters? The results of virtually every study on the effects of screen time on children (people of all ages, really) are conclusive. Too much screen time = bad for you. Period.
According to one study, the average child clocks about seven hours per day on a screen (computer, tablet, TV, video games), and the average adult logs eleven.
Take a deep breath and see what too much screen time can lead to … ready? Sensory overload, lack of restorative sleep, hyper-aroused nervous system, impulsivity, moodiness, attention issues, obesity, insomnia, increased bullying behavior, poor academic testing, violence, premature thinning of the brain cortex, declining memory function, lessoning of perception skills and declining cognitive abilities.
The harmful effects on a child’s physical fitness are probably obvious. A sedentary lifestyle leads to high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and high cholesterol. The light emitted from screens interferes with the sleep cycle in the brain and can lead to insomnia, sleep deprivation and poor sleep habits. Children who spend too much time in front of screens participate in fewer sports and play less outside. Consequently, they develop fewer problem-solving and communication skills, and their imaginative growth suffers, which leads to a lack of creativity and happiness later in life.
There is a direct link between too much screen time and behavior problems. Children who watch TV or use a computer/tablet more than two hours per day are more likely to have emotional, social and attention problems. Excessive TV viewing has even been linked to increased bullying behavior. Exposure to violent TV shows, movies, music and video games can cause children to become desensitized to it. Fortnite, people. Kids become moodier (is that even possible?), depressed, impulsive, anxious and agitated when they spend more than one or two hours on screens.
Studies show a decline in academic performance in children with excessive screen time. They do worse on tests, have less memory function, lose perception skills, have a lack of communication skills, and have trouble concentrating and staying on task. Research has even found that the brain cortex is thinning prematurely in nine- and ten-year-olds who had at least seven hours of screen time a day. That’s the part of the brain that processes information, and that is terrifying.
Even worse, your own screen time has a negative effect on your children. When your phone pings or vibrates, do you automatically look at it or check it? A third of the children surveyed in a 2015 study said that it makes them feel unimportant when we check our phones at meals, when playing with our kids, or in the middle of a conversation with them. We are sending the message that something else is more important than they are. It has even caused depression in some kids.
Let’s take it a step further. Studies show that internet addiction is associated with structural and functional changes in brain regions involving emotional processing, attention, decision making and cognition. It physically shrinks or atrophies the grey matter in the frontal lobe (planning, organizing, prioritizing, impulse control), the striatum (rewards and the suppression of socially unacceptable impulses), and the insula (empathy and compassion). It also shows loss of integrity to the white matter (communication between different parts of the brain). Also found: impaired cognitive (thinking) functioning, reduced impulse inhibitions, and increased sensitivity to rewards and insensitivity to loss. They compared the brain changes to that seen with drug usage and drug cravings.
Parents, this might be uncomfortable, but arm yourselves with the truth about screen time and set boundaries before it’s too late.
Limit your own screen time (including TV).
No digital devices during meals, even if the whole family isn’t there with you.
No screen time in the car. For anyone.
No screens allowed in bedrooms.
Pick one night a week when everyone commits to a screen-free night. Play a game together, go for a walk, read (real, physical) books or visit friends.
No screen time under three years old. Only limited, educational screen time until first or second grade. Limit screen time to one hour on weekdays and maybe two hours on weekends for older children. Keep in mind that they’re on screens at school now, too.
I’m going to commit to these rules starting right now. Join me.
Suzanne Kennedy is a former middle school teacher who lives in Pendleton with her husband and four children.
