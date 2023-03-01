665024098

Most parents want their children to be involved in enrichment activities, but the amount of time and money each activity takes varies widely. Here’s a general consensus, based on interviews with parents in Eastern Oregon.

Animal raising - 4H/FFA/Fair. The financial commitment for raising an animal differs dramatically based on the animal in question. A show rabbit could cost as little as $25 while a calf could cost $800 or more. Costs for feed and care also vary but could be $100 to $1,000 for the season. A youth livestock project typically runs six to nine months as the animal grows until ready to be shown (and potentially sold) during competition. For show animals, plan an hour a day for the feeding, cleaning and work on showmanship during the project season, and additional time just before and during the show. Some livestock shows require a day or two of time, while a county fair is typically a full week. 4H or FFA club meetings are typically one to two hours, once a week or twice a month. If the animal sells during livestock show or auction, you can usually recoup the purchase and feed costs.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Jennifer Colton is a communications specialist for the City of Pendleton and mother of three.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.