Most parents want their children to be involved in enrichment activities, but the amount of time and money each activity takes varies widely. Here’s a general consensus, based on interviews with parents in Eastern Oregon.
Animal raising - 4H/FFA/Fair. The financial commitment for raising an animal differs dramatically based on the animal in question. A show rabbit could cost as little as $25 while a calf could cost $800 or more. Costs for feed and care also vary but could be $100 to $1,000 for the season. A youth livestock project typically runs six to nine months as the animal grows until ready to be shown (and potentially sold) during competition. For show animals, plan an hour a day for the feeding, cleaning and work on showmanship during the project season, and additional time just before and during the show. Some livestock shows require a day or two of time, while a county fair is typically a full week. 4H or FFA club meetings are typically one to two hours, once a week or twice a month. If the animal sells during livestock show or auction, you can usually recoup the purchase and feed costs.
Art. Many arts centers in Eastern Oregon offer free or low-cost art classes and activities, so this can be an inexpensive activity. As children progress in skills and interest, art classes can range from free to $150, with materials anywhere from $3 for a sketchbook and pencils to $300 for a pottery wheel. Typical art classes will be one or two hours a week for a regular class or three to five hours for a single-day workshop.
Clubs. Joining an in-school, after-school or other organizational club typically commits a child to 1 to 2 hours for meetings and activities, weekly or twice a month. Many clubs are free while others have dues or cost for materials and technology. For example, LEGO club at the Pendleton Public Library is free while a middle school Robotics Club could cost $100.
Dance. Involvement in dance can start with a minimum commitment and go up from there. A weekly square dance class could cost $25 for a four-week term of two-hour sessions, while an introductory ballet class may cost close to $400 for a term (September to June), totaling 65+ hours, between class, practice and performance. Dance groups that compete will also have travel costs, both for the dancer and any family members traveling to watch the competition.
Music. Music lessons vary by location, instrument and instructor, with cost depending on the skill of the instructor and length of lesson. A weekly half-hour piano lesson could cost as little as $15, while lessons from a performing violinist could be $50. Instructors usually have a recommended lesson time based on the instrument and the child’s skill level. When choosing vocal coaching or instrument lessons, families should also plan on at least two to three hours of additional practice per week, outside of lessons.
Musical ensembles allow children to practice singing or playing an instrument while also interacting with others. Some are free, such as the grant-funded teen guitar classes at the Pendleton Center for the Arts, or low-cost, such as the $45 fee for Community African Drumming at Art Center East in La Grande. Community choirs, orchestras and ensembles all have different time commitments and registration, usually less than $100 with a weekly one or two hour time commitment.
Sports. Cost and commitment depends on age, competition level and organization. Time and money will be less for a local Parks and Recreation youth league than for a high school team that travels to play against other schools, for example. Middle school football registration costs around $40, but equipment – cleats, mouth guard, clothing – can add up to more than $200. Registration for a high school softball team may cost $100, plus travel to games and tournaments. Most parents we surveyed said they spend around $200 or more in fuel costs traveling to games and tournaments.
The time commitment for youth sports is typically high during the competition season. Elementary school age children should plan on at least four hours a week for practice and games, while high school teams could practice two to four hours every day of the week, with games, matches or tournaments that sometimes take an entire weekend.
Specific examples:
Baseball registration for one family was $55, plus $100 for gear. Practice was three days per week for two hours, with games two or three days per week for four months.
Rugby registration was $26 plus gear. Practice was two hours, four days a week, with all-day matches on weekends over a five-week season.
Tee Ball registration was $55. Practice was two hours, twice a week, with weekend games over an eight-week season.
Wrestling cost $65 for the ORWAY season, $65 for USA wrestling, plus $200 for gear and $10 per tournament registration. Practice was two to three hours, three days a week, with full Saturday tournaments over a five-month season.
Scouting. Girl Scouts: First-time registration for Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington is $25, and uniform materials will range from $10 to 40, depending on the girl’s level. Most Girl Scout troops meet once a week or twice a month for about an hour, from September through June, and the troop may do additional travel or activities, such as camp. Girl Scouts also have an additional time commitment to operate booths during cookie-selling season, varying by the girl’s goal. Troops typically pay the annual re-registration fee for girls continuing in a troop.
BSA/Cub Scouts: The national registration fee for Boy Scouts of America is $100, which includes a one-time joining fee of $25 and an annual fee of $75. Uniform shirts range from $15 to $33, and patches may be provided by the pack or ordered separately, depending on the program. There may be additional local program fees and/or dues. Most Cub Scout/Boy Scout troops meet weekly for one to two hours from September through June, and a pack/den may do additional travel or activities, such as camp.
Theater. Joining a theater group typically involves one or two hours a week with minimal cost, but theatrical productions can require much more time. If a child is cast in a show, families can plan on at least 20 hours of rehearsal time a week – sometimes more than 100 hours of rehearsal time over a four- to twelve-week production schedule. School plays typically meet after school and are often less of a time commitment, while a primary role in a large-scale community theater musical will be on the high end. Most school and community theaters do not charge a participation fee, but this can depend, especially if there is an educational component to the activity.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Jennifer Colton is a communications specialist for the City of Pendleton and mother of three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.