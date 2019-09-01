I am a home economist with a BA Ed. My degree is a broad area vocational education degree. What does that mean? It means that my degree is focused on home economics as a science and a career field encompassing foods and nutrition, child development, family and community, consumerism, clothing and textile science, and housing and interiors. To teach vocational home economics requires at least 2,000 hours of documented work in a related career field, which I met by working as a food service apprentice in dining services throughout college. However, more times than I can count on all my digits I heard, “Oh, you’re studying home economics – earning your MRS. degree?” That clearly demonstrates the misunderstanding surrounding the field.
Once mostly absent in public school curriculum, home economics is now returning. However, it is significantly different than your grandmother’s home ec classes. Today’s home economics is focused on careers related to the field such as hospitality, professional childcare, interior design, and fashion design. The goal is to prepare students for the world of work, rather than managing a single home and family. Our society has changed; we are no longer a patriarchal one where women were homemakers and men were the primary breadwinners.
Home economics, now known as Family and Consumer Science (FCS), has also shifted course, with the understanding that this field is truly a science. In order to take my first nutrition course, I had to successfully complete chemistry and algebra. Clothing and textiles courses also relied heavily on chemistry, with experiments testing thread strength and flammability conducted as they would be in chemistry lab.
Home ec today may go by different names, like ProStart, a curriculum supported by the National Restaurant Association that provides students real world experience in food science, food service, and hospitality. Pendleton High School offers foods courses and is fortunate to have the P-Tech career technical facility nearby that provides students something close to a real-world environment and experiences. Although focused on careers, courses in nutrition, meal planning, inventory, and food safety can also be applied to the home. Pendleton and Hermiston offer FCS courses in hospitality and tourism, with Hermiston offering additional courses in child development.
The limited offerings in career technical FCS is likely a result of program costs and difficulty recruiting teachers with the degree and career experience. When I completed my Food Service Management internship, I found it much easier to get a good paying job in food services than a job teaching home economics. Food service management positions also paid well, in most cases better than teaching. These courses are also expensive to start up, as they require classroom equipment much more costly than desks and chairs. A commercial stove is considerably more expensive than one found in a home, so school districts must make an initial investment in equipment and a location to house it. This can be too expensive for many school districts, especially small, rural districts.
Though the face of home economics has changed, you still hear people say, “Why didn’t I learn this in high school?” – often in reference to cooking meals, fixing torn clothing, signing contracts, or managing resources. These are areas addressed in the “old home economics” but not in the new, because they are not directly relatable to a career. Perhaps in the future things will come full circle and schools will offer a “key life skills” class to encompass these things. However, as secondary education is tasked with preparing students for higher education or a career, it may take time. Students, parents, and state education directors would have to be convinced of the value in a key life skills course before it would become part of curriculum. In the big picture, offering students an opportunity to learn skills needed in the world of work may carry more weight.
As for that “MRS. degree” – I did not get one of those until I was 30.
Pendleton home economist Virginia Justice and her husband have two college-aged daughters.
