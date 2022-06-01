This month, many Americans will take the time to celebrate Father’s Day and recognize important figures in our lives. The holiday also means ad campaigns are in full swing showing potential gifts to give Dad for his big day.
In the United States, Father’s Day has been celebrated on the third Sunday of June since 1910, but it seems like a century has not been enough time for the country to decide the best way to honor a father figure. Despite all the advertising, few of the ads and few of the articles agree on “what dads really want.”
To help you prepare for the special day, here are some suggestions from Eastern Oregon dads for what they would most like to receive this year:
Chris, 40, Pendleton: I think I would just like the kids to clean the house – or maybe help with some yardwork.
Dan, 35, Hermiston: If my wife is reading this, I’d love a drone. From my kids, I love anything. Last year, it was a painted rock that said “My Dad Rocks” on it.
Jorge, 41, Umatilla: I’m into photo and video, so updating my drone would be a nice gift.
Dean, 42, Pendleton: BBQ tools for the camp trailer.
Matt, 25, La Grande: This year, I’m just spending time with my daughter. I know it sounds corny, but this is my first Father’s Day, and I’m excited for the art projects she’s going to make in the future.
Mark, 63, Hermiston: A visit from the grandkids.
Tom, 70, Union: Henry Weinhard beer, a battery powered lawnmower, computer tech support and new polo shirts with pockets. But in reality, I have everything I need, including the best kids ever.
As the list indicates, the gifts each dad would love to receive are as different as, well, each father. One of the most important parts of finding a Father’s Day gift Dad really wants is making sure it matches the specific dad you’re honoring and how much they mean to you.
Your gift doesn’t have to be expensive. A recent YouGov poll reported the top things dads want are not gadgets or tools at all. Heading up the survey’s list were “a card” (28 percent) or “a special day with the family” (28 percent).
Although the local dads who participated in our interviews all had different gifts they might like for Father’s Day, most did agree on the item they would be disappointed to see on June 19: a necktie.
Some dads would still love a tie – just make sure you check before you buy one.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
———
Jennifer Colton is news director of KOHU and KQFM, and mother of three, based in Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.