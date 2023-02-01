Happenings.jpg

Teens can hone their comedy improv skills

PENDLETON — Improvisation needs no script, just a quick wit and imagination. Pendleton Center for the Arts is offering a free course for teens, with exercises and activities to help build confidence in your improv skills. The course ends with a comedy marathon, led by class students. Classes meet Wednesdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m., from March 1 to 24 at PCA, 214 N Main Street. To register, call 541-278-9201 or visit pendletonarts.org/classes/teen/.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.