PENDLETON — Improvisation needs no script, just a quick wit and imagination. Pendleton Center for the Arts is offering a free course for teens, with exercises and activities to help build confidence in your improv skills. The course ends with a comedy marathon, led by class students. Classes meet Wednesdays, 4 to 5:30 p.m., from March 1 to 24 at PCA, 214 N Main Street. To register, call 541-278-9201 or visit pendletonarts.org/classes/teen/.
Dinner & auction supports Hermiston schools
HERMISTON — Hermiston Education Foundation is hosting the Follow Your Art Dinner & Auction on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center. Billed as an evening of food, fun and creativity, proceeds will benefit the local school system. Patrons can enjoy a dinner of salmon and beef, and bid on artwork by Hermiston students and community members in live and silent auctions. Tickets for the fundraiser are $50 and can be purchased online at hef-247241.square.site. For more info, call 541-667-6000.
Daddies, grab your daughters and dance
PENDLETON — The perennial favorite Daddy Daughter Dance is set for Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m. in the Pendleton Convention Center at 1601 Westgate. The Parks & Rec Department always puts a lot of work into this popular event, and this year dads (or father figures) and their daughter are encouraged to dress up in their best green & gold ensemble. Come enjoy a night of fun, photos and festivities. The dance often sells out, so don’t wait to get tickets. Call PP&R, for more information at 541-276-6569.
Rec It Arena is back in action
HERMISTON — Hermiston Parks & Rec has brought back Rec it Arena for another year at EOTEC, 1705 East Airport Road. For $5 each, youngsters can enjoy basketball, volleyball, ping pong, gaga ball, oversized games, bounce houses, a toddler zone and Mario Cart on the big screen TV. Concessions are available. On Family Night, Friday, Feb. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m., one free parent is admitted per paid child (kids under 10 must have supervision). Later that Friday, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Teen Night welcomes youth grades 6 to 12 to the arena. Over the weekend, Rec It Arena is open to all ages; on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For details, call 541-667-5018.
Bingo — it’s not just for grown-ups anymore
UMATILLA — Back by popular demand, Umatilla Parks & Rec has slated more Kids Bingo Nights, so youngsters can get in on the action and prizes. Bring the kids to Umatilla City Hall Council Chamber Room on Thursday, Feb. 16 and March 16, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Entry fee is $5 per child, available in advance online at bit.ly/BingoKids. Call the UP&R with questions, at 541-922-3226, ext. 120.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.