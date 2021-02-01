Kids Ride planned for snowmobile fans
WESTON — Care for a drive through the powder? Tollgate Trail Finders Snowmobile Club will be hosting their annual Kids Ride on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All snowmobile drivers must have a valid license and kids under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. This should be a fun day ride on groomed trails; spaces are limited. Route will take riders through Umatilla Nat. Forest. Call 541-566-2784 to reserve a spot and check the club’s Facebook page for weather updates.
Daddy Daughter Dance moves to May
PENDLETON — Pendleton Parks & Rec has rescheduled their annual Daddy Daughter Dance to May 15. PP&R will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and work within Oregon Health Authority guidelines to ensure a safe and fun event for Pendleton dads and daughters. Check PP&R’s Facebook page for ongoing updates.
PCA offers curbside crafts and online travel
PENDLETON — Pendleton Center for the Arts is keeping visitors engaged, onsite and online. On Feb. 4, PCA will open their latest artist showcase, “Teresa Dunn: Longing to Be,” which runs through March 31. Reservations for free private viewings in the main gallery can be made for up to four people from one or two households. Armchair adventurers can enjoy virtual visits abroad, twice a month, when PCA launches a new, free online series. Using Zoom, up to 20 households will visit Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Feb. 5. Lastly, PCA will kick off their Curbside Craft Kits later in the month. Families can choose from eight different age-appropriate kits; order on the PCA website and pick up at the Center. Call 541-310-7413 for more information or to RSVP.
Every Kid Outdoors welcomes fifth-graders
NATIONWIDE — Since 2015, the “Every Kid Outdoors” program (formerly Every Kid in a Park) has given fourth-graders across the country and their families a year-long opportunity to visit national parks and other federal recreation areas — for free! But last year, many students missed out when COVID-19 restrictions closed or limited park admissions. To compensate, this school year the program is being extended to include fifth-graders, through August 2021. Students can get their annual pass by downloading a fourth- or fifth-grade voucher online at everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm. Then get out a map and start planning your trip!
