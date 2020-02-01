MONDAYS
TOT TIME AT THE GYM, 10 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. $2 for children from newborns to age 5. (541-276-8100).
TEEN BOOK CLUB, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop by for some interesting discussion and find out what the next book will be. (541-567-2882). Second Mondays.
MONDAY ART STUDIO, 4 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Kids from 0 to 12 can delve into the PCA art materials and try out art forms including painting, collage, and drawing. Creative exploration is encouragesd. Free; children 8 and under need parent present. (541-278-9201). Mondays through Feb. 10.
ROOKIES INDOOR SOCCER, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center Gym. Give your youngsters their first taste of soccer at this class designed for ages 5 to 8. Cost: $30 per child. To learn more or register, call 541-276-8100. Mondays, Feb. 24 through March 20.
EASTERN OREGON DOWN SYNDROME SUPPORT GROUP, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., ARC Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Parents and caregivers of Down Syndrome children are welcome. Free. (541-720-7880). Third Mondays.
TUESDAYS
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Stories, games and crafts. (541-449-1254).
CONTINUED NEEDLE FELTING FOR TEENS, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Discover the stress-relieving art behind needle felting! Use a special needle to fuse fibers together into creative, custom pieces like ornaments, gnomes, mushrooms, and much more. Free for teens. (541-278-9201). (541-278-9201). Tuesdays through March 17.
CRAFTERNOONS, 4:15 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Ages 3 to 12 can join in a different craft each week; sometimes group projects, sometimes individual. (541-966-0380).
NURTURING PARENTING, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Hermiston Center For School Readiness, 502 W. Standard Ave.. Sponsored by UMCHS, these classes cover a range of topics including “Philosophy and Practice” (2/4); “Ages and Stages” (2/11); “Brain Development in Children and Teens” (2/18); and “Communicating with Respect” (2/25). Series continues in March. Free; child care and snacks provided. To register, call 541-667-6171. Tuesdays, through March 17.
ARC ACTIVITY NIGHT, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., ARC of Umatilla County, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Games, crafts and light refreshments. Free; open to all. Donations accepted. Fourth Tuesdays.
CASUAL MAGIC NIGHT, 6 to 9 p.m., Great Pacific, 403 S Main St., Pendleton. This weekly get-together for players of Magic: The Gathering is open to all, in a casual environment. Free. (541-310-0498).
LOVE & LOGIC PARENTING CLASS, 6 to 8 p.m., Gib Olinger Elementary School, 1011 S Mill St., Milton-Freewater. Sponsored by UMCHS, this class offers parents tips on how to stay calm, set limits, and avoid family power struggles. Free; child care and snacks provided. To register, call 541-667-6171. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 6:30 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. For elementary school-age children. (Lili Schmidt: 541-938-8247).
WEDNESDAYS
BABY & ME LEARN & PLAY, 10 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Music and movement session for youngsters, from birth to age 4. Free. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
ADVENTURE STORY TIME, 2 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Special stories and activities for developmentally disabled children and adults. Free. (541-567-2882).
UKULELE FOR TEENS, 4 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. With only four strings, the ukulele is simpler than a guitar. Beginners or advanced players can sit in and learn chords and strumming techniques, and a group song. Instruments provided. Five sessions; free for teens. (541-278-9201). Wednesdays, Feb. 5 through March 4.
LOVE THEM, PROTECT THEM, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., A.C. Houghton Elem. School, 1105 N. Main Ave., Irrigon. Sponsored by UMCHS, this class helps parents recognize child safety hazards in their home and offers ways to prevent injuries. Free; child care and snacks provided. To register, call 541-667-6171. Wednesday, Feb. 5.
LOVE THEM, PROTECT THEM, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., M-F Head Start Center, 1850 Key Blvd., Milton-Freewater. See above description. To register, call 541-667-6171. Wednesday, Feb. 12.
LOVE THEM, PROTECT THEM, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Neal Early Learning Center, 255 N. Olsen Rd., Boardman. See above description. To register, call 541-667-6171. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
KIDS CLUB, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., Hermiston Christian Center, 1825 W. Highland Ave. Parents get a night off and kids, age 5 to 12, get games, crafts, snacks, music, and activities. Free; transportation available. (541-561-5573).
THURSDAYS
TODDLER MOVIE & ACTIVE PLAY, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S Hwy 395. Let your tiny tots (6 months and up) get their wiggles out during a toddler friendly movie, while parents get in a little socializing during the winter months. Cost: $2 per family at the door. (541-667-5018). Thursdays through Feb. 27.
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but crafts and stories are tailored for 6 and under. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
STORY TIME IN SPACE, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Kids of all ages are invited to create their own rocket ship, watch an astronaut in space read a story, and more. No registration required. (541-966-0380). Thursday, Feb. 13.
PRESCHOOL STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 10:30 a.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (Lili Schmidt 541-938-8247).
WEEKLY STORY TIME, 10:40 a.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. (541-922-5704).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. (541-443-3285).
SENSORY STORY TIME, 12:30 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. For children from birth to age 4. (541-481-2665.)
WEEKLY CRAFTERNOONS, 3 to 4 p.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Children 5 and up (younger children welcome with a helper) are inviting to spend an hour crafting in the library. Free. (541-566-2470).
SKILLS FOR LIFE, 3 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center Gym. Free help for youth age 12 to 18 facing challenges. Gym activities, followed by life skills class on topics like success at school and building a good self-image. For details, call 541-276-3987.
HAND BUILT & THROWN CLAY FORMS FOR TEENS, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Bring some depth into your world — learn to sculpt, build, and construct clay forms. No experience working with clay necessary. Beginners and returning students are all welcome. Free for teens. (541-278-9201). Thursdays through March 5.
CIRCLE OF PARENTS SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Hermiston Center for School Readiness (Building “C”), 502 W. Standard Ave. Share the easy and tough moments of parenting with an encouraging, non-judgemental group of other parents. Free meal for parents and kids; free child care. Call to register: 541-667-6091. Second and fourth Thursdays.
PENDLETON REALMOMS, 6 to 8 p.m., Pendleton Baptist Church, 3202 S.W. Nye. Formerly MOPS, REALmoms is a faith-based group supporting moms of toddlers and providing interaction with other parents. (541-969-4696). First Thursdays.
MAGIC GAME NIGHT, 7 to 9 p.m., Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2203 SW Court Place, Pendleton. Magic: The Gathering fans are invited to meet and play with other MTG players. Free. (541-310-0498).
FRIDAYS
MOM AND BABY SUPPORT GROUP, 9 to 11 a.m., mtg. room 3/4, CHI St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton. Group offers safe environment for moms to gather, discuss issues, and find support. (541-278-2627). First and third Fridays.
FIRST FRIDAY, all day, Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Highway 331 near Wildhorse Resort & Casino), Pendleton. Free admission all day. (541-966-9748). First Fridays.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library, 108 East Main St. Books, music, early literacy skills, simple crafts and snacks. All preschoolers and their parents/caregivers are welcome. (541-566-2378).
STORY TIME, 10:15-11 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but crafts and stories are tailored for 6 and under. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
FUN FRIDAY, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. Crafting, game day or special event. (541-449-1254).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St., Athena. Stories, crafts, movement activities, music and snacks. For newborns to age 6. (541-566-2470).
STORY & CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-8411).
FAMILY FRIDAY NIGHT, 4 to 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S Hwy 395. Bring the kids for a night of fun bouncing in inflatable houses, playing cornhole, ping pong, Mario Cart, and other family activities. Cost: $5 per person; sign up early! (541-667-5018). Friday, Feb. 14.
RECDAWG NIGHT, 7 to 10 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S Hwy 395. Teenagers can drop by for some fun on Valentine’s Day, with escape rooms, bounce houses, video games, food, and more. Cost: $5 per person. (541-667-5018). Friday, Feb. 14.
GAMER’S NIGHT, 7-10:30 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center, McCune Gym. Sponsored by Pendleton Parks & Rec. Free organized tournament for middle and high schoolers with dance games and more. (541-276-8100.) Second Fridays.
SATURDAYS
PANCAKE BREAKFAST, 7-10 a.m., Stanfield Community Center, 225 W. Roosevelt, Stanfield. $5 for full breakfast/$3 for lighter meal. Benefits general maintenance fund. Volunteers welcome. (541-449-1332). First Saturdays.
FREE FIRST SATURDAY, all day, Heritage Station Museum, 108 S. W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Free admission. (541-276-0012). First Saturdays.
SAGE SATURDAY, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. Free admission for parents and kids. (541-481-7243). Second Saturdays.
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. (541-278-9201).
TOY TIME, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. All ages are welcome to play with Legos and Keva plank building toys. (541-922-5704).
SATURDAY CRAFTS FOR KIDS, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Free craft projects for children in the 5th grade and younger. (541-567-2882).
LEAP YEAR PARTY, 3:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Come celebrate Leap Day and learn about leap year with fun leaping activities, a time capsule, and more! No registration required. (541-966-0380). Saturday, Feb. 29.
TWEEN SLIME PARTY, 3:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. 8 to 12-year olds can come learn to make their own color-changing slime! Free; registration required. (541-966-0380). Saturday, Feb. 22.
DADDY-DAUGHTER DANCE, 6 to 9 p.m., Sunridge Middle School, 700 SW Runnion Ave., Pendleton. Dads with daughters from K through 8th grade can enjoy gifts, prize drawings, appetizers at the famous chocolate fountain, and capture the moment at the photo studio. Cost: $20 per person. Tickets are selling fast, but there may still be some available; contact Pendleton Parks & Rec at 541-276-8100. Saturday, Feb. 8.
MY SUPERHERO MOTHER-SON DANCE, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center Gym, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave. Get dressed up with your boy, from K through 5th grade, and enjoy a special evening with dancing, hors d’oeurves, prize drawings, and pictures at the photo booth. Cost: $15 per person. Tickets often sell out — for reservations, contact Pendleton Parks & Rec at 541-276-8100. Saturday, Feb. 29.
SUNDAYS
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 12:30 to 1 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100).
