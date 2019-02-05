Head off to see the Wizard!
HERMISTON — The Hermiston High School Drama Club is presenting their adaptation of the classic movie musical “The Wizard of Oz,” complete with special effects and a live dog as Toto. Bring the family and enjoy Dorothy’s adventure with the Tin Man, the Scarecrow, and the Cowardly Lion. Shows are on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 1, 2, 8, and 9 at 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Feb. 3, in the Hermiston H.S. auditorium. Tickets: $5 for students, $10 for adults, and $8 for seniors, 65 and up. for more info call 541-667-6100.
ODFW classes for young hunters-to-be
UMATILLA COUNTY — Oregon requires all hunters under 18 to pass a Hunter Safety Education Class before they can hunt. This covers topics such as firearms safety, hunter ethics, wildlife identification, hunt preparation and techniques, first aid, and outdoor survival. Students must also participate in a live-fire exercise.
In Hermiston, the class series is given from 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 5-26 in the Hermiston Community Center, 415 South Hwy 395. The course repeats March 5-26 and April 4-23. In Pendleton, classes are held from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Feb. 26-28 and March 6-8, at Blue Mtn. Community College, Morrow Hall, Room 100. Live fire exercises held off-site. Course fee is $10. Register online through the Oregon Dept. of Fish and Wildlife at www.dfw.state.or.us.
Indoor soccer for youngsters
PENDLETON — Kick those winter blahs with indoor soccer practice for boys and girls, age 5 to 7! From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Mondays, Feb. 11 through March 18, kids can burn off some energy in the Rec Center Gym. Class time is split between practice followed by a scrimmage the second half. The last night will be a round-robin mini tournament. Fee: $30, includes a t-shirt. Call 541-276-8100 for details.
MONDAYS
NO SCHOOL YOUTH OPEN GYM, 9 a.m. to noon, Pendleton Rec Center Helen McCune Gym. Kids can still stay ative on their day off with dodgeball, basketball, foosball, pool, ping pong, and some new cup stacking contests! For kids age 7 to 11; fee $5. Register at www.pendletonparksandrec.com. (541-276-8100). Monday, Feb. 18.
TOT TIME AT THE GYM, 10 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. $2 for children from newborns to age 5. (541-276-8100).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St., Athena. Stories, crafts, movement activities, music and snacks. For newborns to age 6. (541-566-2470).
NO SCHOOL MAKE-&-TAKE CRAFTS, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Keep your kids busy with seasonal craft projects they can create and bring home. This free drop-in class is for ages 8 and up. (541-278-9201). Monday, Feb. 18.
BABY STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Bring your newborn for this story time, just for babies. No registration needed. (541-966-0380). First Mondays.
FREE DROP-IN ART STUDIO, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Kids from 0 to 12 have free access to PCA’s art materials and studio space. Youngsters are encouraged to experiment with drawing, painting, collage and other art. No cost. (541-278-9201). Mondays through March 18.
EASTERN OREGON DOWN SYNDROME SUPPORT GROUP, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., ARC Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Parents and caregivers of Down Syndrome children are welcome. Free. (541-720-7880). Third Mondays.
TUESDAYS
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Stories, games and crafts. (541-449-1254).
PINHOLE CAMERA CLASS, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Learn how to make a basic pinhole camera from just about any lightproof box. Then take some experimental photos and develop them in the darkroom. All experience levels are welcome. This three-session course is free for all teens. (541-278-9201). Tuesdays, Feb. 5 through Feb. 26.
CRAFTERNOONS, 4:15 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Ages 3 to 12 can join in a different craft each week; sometimes group projects, sometimes individual. (541-966-0380).
STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 6:30 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. For elementary school-age children. (Lili Schmidt: 541-938-8247).
ARC ACTIVITY NIGHT, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., ARC of Umatilla County, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Games, crafts and light refreshments. Free; open to all. Donations accepted. Fourth Tuesdays.
COOKING MATTERS FOR FAMILIES, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., McNary Heights School, 120 Columbia, Umatilla. This free six-week series focuses on how to cook healthy meals on a budget, with information on nutrition, budgeting, label reading, and how to calculate unit prices. Each session involves preparing a meal. Every participant will take home a free bag of grocery items following each session. Free childcare. (541-667-6172). Tuesdays, Feb. 12 through March 19.
CASUAL MAGIC NIGHT, 6 to 9 p.m., Great Pacific, 403 S Main St., Pendleton. This weekly get-together for players of Magic: The Gathering is open to all, in a casual environment. Free. (541-310-0498).
WEDNESDAYS
BABY & ME LEARN & PLAY, 10 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Music and movement session for youngsters, from birth to age 4. Free. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
ADVENTURE STORY TIME, 2 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Special stories and activities for developmentally disabled children and adults. Free. (541-567-2882).
ZENTANGLES 2.0, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Denise Owen leads this four-session course in fun and relaxing pen and ink “tangle” patterns. No experience required; class is free for all teens. (541-278-9201). Wednesdays, Feb. 6 through Feb. 20.
MAKE PARENTING A PLEASURE, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Hermiston Center for School Readiness, 502 W. Standard Ave., Bldg. B. This free series helps parents be their child’s first and most important teacher. Join other parents to gain parenting skills and reduce family stresses through self-care techniques. English and Spanish speakers are welcome. Free child care and snacks provided. (541-564-0885.) Wednesdays through April 17.
KIDS CLUB, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., Hermiston Christian Center, 1825 W. Highland Ave. Parents get a night off and kids, age 5 to 12, get games, crafts, snacks, music, and activities. Free; transportation available. (541-561-5573).
THURSDAYS
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Books, songs and crafts for toddlers. (541-966-0380).
PRESCHOOL STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 10:30 a.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (Lili Schmidt 541-938-8247).
WEEKLY STORY TIME, 10:40 a.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. (541-922-5704).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. (541-443-3285).
TAKE OFF! STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Monica from Take Off! hosts a story time geared toward children under the age of 5. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380). Thursday, Feb. 24.
SENSORY STORY TIME, 12:30 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. For children from birth to age 4. (541-481-2665.)
SKILLS FOR LIFE, 3 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center Gym. Free help for youth age 12 to 18 facing challenges. Gym activities, followed by life skills class on topics like success at school and building a good self-image. For details, call 541-276-3987.
CIRCLE OF PARENTS SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Hermiston Center for School Readiness (Building “C”), 502 W. Standard Ave. Share the easy and tough moments of parenting with an encouraging, non-judgemental group of other parents. Free meal for parents and kids; free child care. Call to register: 541-667-6091. Second and Fourth Thursdays.
STRESS MANAGEMENT WORKSHOPS FOR TEENS, 4 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. The teen years can be a turbulent and chaotic time. This four-session class will help identify stress triggers and offer tips to achieve peace and clarity of mind. Free for all teens. (541-278-9201). Thursdays, Feb. 28 through March 21.
LEGO CLUB, 4:15 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Bring the kids for Lego building fun, with vehicle kits, storytelling kits, large numbers of regular bricks, and Duplos for the youngest builders. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380). Thursday, Feb. 24.
MOPS, 6 to 8 p.m., Pendleton Baptist Church, 3202 S.W. Nye. Mothers of Pre-Schoolers welcome moms of toddlers for support and interaction with other parents. (541-969-4696). First Thursdays.
MAGIC GAME NIGHT, 7 to 9 p.m., Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2203 SW Court Place, Pendleton. Magic: The Gathering fans are invited to meet and play with other MTG players. Free. (541-310-0498).
FRIDAYS
LEARNING PICNICS, 10 a.m. to noon., Hermiston Center for School Readiness, 502 W. Standard Ave., Bldg. B. This free series of classes gives parents and their children age 0-6 a chance explore and build important literacy skills like vocabulary, alphabet knowledge, and narrative skills. Free books and fun activities are offered each week. English and Spanish speakers are welcome. (541-564-0885.) Fridays through March 1.
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Bring the youngsters for stories, songs and crafts. For all ages; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library, 108 East Main St. Books, music, early literacy skills, simple crafts and snacks. All preschoolers and their parents/caregivers are welcome. (541-566-2378).
STORY TIME, 10:15-11 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
FUN FRIDAY, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. Crafting, game day or special event. (541-449-1254).
STORY & CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-8411).
FIRST FRIDAY, all day, Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Highway 331 near Wildhorse Resort & Casino), Pendleton. Free admission all day. (541-966-9748). First Fridays.
MOM AND BABY SUPPORT GROUP, 9 to 11 a.m., mtg. room 3/4, CHI St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton. Group offers safe environment for moms to gather, discuss issues, and find support. (541-278-2627). First and third Fridays.
SATURDAYS
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. (541-278-9201).
TOY TIME, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. All ages are welcome to play with Legos and Keva plank building toys. (541-922-5704).
SATURDAY CRAFTS FOR KIDS, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Free craft projects for children in the 5th grade and younger. (541-567-2882).
SAGE SATURDAY, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. Free admission for parents and kids. (541-481-7243). Second Saturdays.
FREE FIRST SATURDAY, all day, Heritage Station Museum, 108 S. W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. Free admission. (541-276-0012). First Saturdays.
MOVING MOUNTAINS PAINTING & CRAFTS, noon to 1 p.m., Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Kids up to age 12 can get a visual art experience that helps develop self-expression, problem-solving, communication, and building self-esteem -- and have fun doing it! (541-278-9201). Saturdays, Feb. 2, 9, and March 2, 9.
FOLLOW YOUR ART CRAB & BEEF FEED, 5 p.m., Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. Chow down on crab and beef, view artistic creations by Hermiston students and community members, and enjoy live and silent auctions. Tickets are $40 per person, available at Hermiston School District office and the Hermiston Chamber; proceeds benefits HSD. (541-667-7150). Saturday, Feb. 2.
BABYSITTING BASICS 101, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Medical Center, Conference Center, 610 NW 11th St., Hermiston. Babysitters, age 10 to 15 will learn childcare techniques, things to expect, basic first aid and infant CPR. Class fee: $40, includes lunch and materials. Advance registration required. (541-667-3509). Saturday, Feb. 2.
ME AND MY SUPERHERO MOTHER-SON DANCE, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center Gym. Pendleton Parks & Rec host this popular a mother and son dance for K to 5th grade. Wear your semi-formal attire and dance the night away. $15 per person ticket includes entry, refreshments and a photo of the event. Tickets sell fast, so sign up soon; visit www.pendletonparksandrec.com to order online. (541-276-8100). Saturday, Feb. 23.
SUNDAYS
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, 12:30 to 1 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100).
GAMER’S NIGHT, 7-10:30 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center, McCune Gym. Sponsored by Pendleton Parks & Rec. Free organized tournament for middle and high schoolers with dance games and more. (541-276-8100.) Second Fridays.
