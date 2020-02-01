PP&R is looking for volunteer coaches
PENDLETON — Spring will soon be here, kicking off sports activities for both boys and girls. The Pendleton Parks & Rec Youth Sports programs depend on volunteer coaches to help kids improve their game and keep things organized. Coaches are always welcome and PP&R will waive the cost of child’s league fees for volunteer head coaches. To volunteer, just fill out an application form and go through a background check. Forms are available at the public library or the Admin office at City Hall. If you’d like to learn more, contact Jon Bullard at 541-966-0228.
The Sound of Music fills BMCC’s stage
PENDLETON — The hills are alive with ... guess what! This month College Community Theatre at Blue Mountain Community College will stage the musical story of the von Trapp family in “The Sound of Music.” This ever-popular show spotlights the talents of local adult and child actors with songs that include “Maria,” “My Favorite Things,” and “Edelweiss.” Ten performances will run from Feb. 20 through March 1 in BMCC’s Bob Clapp Theatre, with 7:30 performances Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. To learn more and to reserve tickets online, visit collegecommunity-theatre.com.
Head Start hosts a range of programs
UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla-Morrow County Head Start presents a number of free programs in February. In Hermiston, a Tuesday night series of weekly classes from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on “Nurturing Parenting” will cover topics such as “Ages and Stages” and “Communicating with Respect.” In Milton-Freewater, “Love & Logic Parenting Class” offers ways to set limits and avoid family power struggles on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. “Love Them, Protect Them” focusing on child safety and injury prevention, is scheduled Wednesdays in three locations: Irrigon, Feb. 5; Milton-Freewater, Feb. 12; and Boardman, Feb. 19. All programs start at 5:30 p.m. and offer free child care and snacks. Check calendar listings for addresses or call Andrea at 541-667-6171 for more details.
