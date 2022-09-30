When you have a child that loves the spotlight, finding theater opportunities in Eastern Oregon can feel like stumbling in the darkness. Unlike choosing a music coach or dance studio, there are few organized classes or ensembles for theater. Instead, it usually requires tracking down options based around performance and audition dates. For elementary-age children especially, it can be hard to know where to look.
Local school districts, libraries, theaters and Parks & Rec departments may host theater classes and productions throughout the year, and for those camps and classes audition dates and registration are typically released by that organization before the rehearsals begin. Multiple dance studios, including Pendleton Ballet Theatre, Jr. Jam Dance and Dance Unlimited also incorporate some shows and acting into their classes or dance performances.
Middle school and high school students have more opportunities within school formats. Most secondary schools in the region offer some sort of drama class or club to participate in – and many have full rehearsals and performances.
At Hermiston High School, for example, students are currently working on “Puffs,” a comedic retelling of “Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” from the perspective of an overlooked group of students.
Jordan Bemrose, director and HHS choir teacher, said both the fall play and the spring musical are by audition — but any interested student can participate in the show. “We think it’s really important that as many people who want to be involved can be,” she says. “We had 42 kids audition [for ‘Puffs’] and we have 42 kids in the show.”
Being in the show does not always mean being on stage, however. Bemrose said the 42 students include the actors along with those doing all the backstage work: prop managers, stage managers, lighting, sound, make-up, etc.
“We have some really incredible students who are doing some really incredible work who deserve to have the spotlight,” she says. “They’re connecting together and building this project where everyone is important. We’re team-building and self-building, and that’s why the performing arts are so important.”
Further east, the only community theater in Umatilla County, Pendleton’s Blue Mountain Community College Community Theatre, has taken on making sure at least one show each season has roles for youth actors. In the 2022-23 season, CCT’s all-ages show is “The Wizard of Oz.” Auditions will be announced later this fall, and the performances are scheduled in February-March 2023.
CCT artistic director Rebecca Martin said auditioning can be overwhelming for children – or adults – who are trying out for the first time. Preparation with audition materials can help, as can bringing both energy and an ability to follow directions.
“I think that a lot of kids go into auditions thinking ‘I just have to have a ton of energy,’ which is wonderful, but sometimes it goes a little bit overboard,” Martin observes. “While we want to see that big energy, we also want to be able to see that you listen and follow directions really well.”
During and after an audition, parents also play an important role. “For parents, just be really supportive, whether or not [their child gets] the role. Whatever role they get, make sure you celebrate that part. Auditioning is not easy and the parents are going to be the ones they turn to,” Martin says.
In addition to CCT and school-based productions, for those willing to drive, theaters in the Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Elgin and Baker City, may also have upcoming productions with parts for children. That, too, requires monitoring websites for casting calls.
“I think the most important thing to keep in mind when you’re going into theater, especially for the first time, is to keep an open mind and have a lot of fun with it,” Martin advises. “It’s called a play for a reason.”
Jennifer Colton is a communications specialist for the City of Pendleton and mother of three.
