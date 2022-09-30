Youth Theater

When you have a child that loves the spotlight, finding theater opportunities in Eastern Oregon can feel like stumbling in the darkness. Unlike choosing a music coach or dance studio, there are few organized classes or ensembles for theater. Instead, it usually requires tracking down options based around performance and audition dates. For elementary-age children especially, it can be hard to know where to look.

Local school districts, libraries, theaters and Parks & Rec departments may host theater classes and productions throughout the year, and for those camps and classes audition dates and registration are typically released by that organization before the rehearsals begin. Multiple dance studios, including Pendleton Ballet Theatre, Jr. Jam Dance and Dance Unlimited also incorporate some shows and acting into their classes or dance performances.

Jennifer Colton is a communications specialist for the City of Pendleton and mother of three.

