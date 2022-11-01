Mother and son baking together

Traditionally it’s said we all love the food that Mom made. We crave the macaroni and cheese she made or the homemade chicken noodle soup. Those meals fill a special niche in our memories because they were made with love, to make us feel better if we were sick or if we have had a success or simply a way to bond while learning valuable life skills and family traditions.

Making food with our children, or perhaps grandchildren, brings family traditions full circle. My mother learned from her mother and she taught me, and I have now taught my own children how to make wholesome simple meals from scratch. Nothing could be simpler than roasting a chicken for dinner one night, or turkey, since we are so close to Thanksgiving, and turning those leftovers into a yummy, scratch-made meal or two. Using up our leftovers is truly one of the ultimate ways to recycle and reuse.

Marlee Goodnight is a Pendleton resident and mother of two 20-somethings.

