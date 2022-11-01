Traditionally it’s said we all love the food that Mom made. We crave the macaroni and cheese she made or the homemade chicken noodle soup. Those meals fill a special niche in our memories because they were made with love, to make us feel better if we were sick or if we have had a success or simply a way to bond while learning valuable life skills and family traditions.
Making food with our children, or perhaps grandchildren, brings family traditions full circle. My mother learned from her mother and she taught me, and I have now taught my own children how to make wholesome simple meals from scratch. Nothing could be simpler than roasting a chicken for dinner one night, or turkey, since we are so close to Thanksgiving, and turning those leftovers into a yummy, scratch-made meal or two. Using up our leftovers is truly one of the ultimate ways to recycle and reuse.
In that light, here are simple ways in which to share those traditions and teach new generations about the gift of love we give with each meal we craft a meal for our family.
Begin by having your young helper help you gather your tools and ingredients. Grab a large stockpot, 8 quarts is ideal, to which you will add the leftover bones and meat from your poultry of choice and fill your pot with water so all the bones are covered if possible.
If it is after Thanksgiving, you will have probably made a vegetable tray, so use any leftover carrots and celery from that and slice them so they are roughly ¼ inch thick. If not, just grab some carrots and a whole celery, be sure to use the heart of the celery first because the less attractive inner stalks are perfect for soup as are the leafy tops. About ⅔ cup of each vegetable is a good place to start.
Now take a whole medium onion and dice into roughly ¼-inch or ⅓-inch pieces. You can use dried onion bits instead of fresh onion, those are quite small and just give the excellent taste of onions and don’t usually bother those who don’t care for onion in general, use just ½ cup if using dry.
Time for the seasoning. Add a teaspoon or so of garlic to the stockpot, this can be fresh garlic that you have minced or you can use dry granulated or dry minced garlic as well. Please, do not use garlic salt. There is so much salt already in foods today and one of the best parts of making a meal from scratch is you know exactly what and how much of things are in it. Add black pepper, about a teaspoon depending on the size of your stockpot, you will add in a teaspoon or so of sea salt to the mix just before adding the noodles, rice or perhaps dumplings … more on that below.
Seasoning is something that is very personal so you will want to think about your family’s preferences when adding. It is nice to also add a teaspoon of dry parsley or a ½ teaspoon of thyme to your broth if your family likes it.
Place the filled stockpot on the stove and heat to medium high. The point now is to get all the little bits of meat left on the carcass, so add some leftover skin on pieces too, the neck or wingtips are excellent for this because there isn’t much on them to eat but they give great flavor to your soup stock. Bring to a steady simmer for about 45 minutes, adding more water if necessary to keep your pot filled three-fourths way. Your house should be smelling amazing and your young helper will more than likely be eager to taste what they have been helping to create.
After turning the heat off the pot, take a wire ladle and carefully remove all the bones and pieces of skin and cartridge from the broth once it has cooled to a point you can touch them. This part can be a bit tedious, but it is very important to not leave any dangerous bones or unpalatable cartridge and such in the broth. It is handy to have a large shallow bowl to use while you sort out the good bits from the bad. Having your young helper participate along each step will add to the whole experience by showing how much time and care goes into this simple yet tasty meal.
Once sorting is completed, add all the veggies and meat back into your pot — you have your soup base. Depending on how many you are serving you can make just one large pot of poultry soup or you can divide it in half for a second recipe using this as a base, such as chicken and dumplings, more on that below. When adding your noodles or rice it is important to calculate how much liquid your rice or noodles will use when cooking so remember you can add more but you can’t add less once it is in there! Usually an 8 quart pot will use 1 pound of pasta or 1½ cups of rice and make a nice consistency for soup, no need to precook, just add directly into your pot of meat, veggie and broth and then bring to a low boil.
If using rice, simmer for 15 minutes then remove from heat and cover for an additional 15-20 minutes. If using noodles, egg, spiral or linguine noodles all work well, simply simmer for 10 minutes or so and your soup will be ready to enjoy.
If you want to make chicken and dumplings, a simple way to do this is to mix ½ a cup of flour with cold water until the flour is fully incorporated into the water, and slowly whisk into your soup base while cooking on medium high until the broth has thickened up. If necessary, you can make a second batch of this flour/water slurry and slowly add as much as needed to get your base to the thickness you prefer for your dumplings. An easy cheat for dumplings is to take canned biscuits and cut them into halves or quarters and place around the top of your gently simmering base, then cover with a lid and cook for an additional 10 minutes or so until they are cooked through to a pillowy consistency. If you want a rich layer to your dish, add in a third cup of real butter and heat an additional five minutes or so. This adds a lovely depth to any variations of these recipes.
Sharing how good it is to create healthy and wholesome meals while also being mindful of cost, be they financial or to our planet, teaches many lessons of life. Sharing time that is full of love and nurturing with your child or grandchild is, as they say, priceless.
Marlee Goodnight is a Pendleton resident and mother of two 20-somethings.
