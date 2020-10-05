It’s finally fall! I’m normally excited for this season, but this year even more so. We need some joy, right? Speaking of joy, let’s talk vegetables. Okay, that’s a joke, but I do have some really great recipes that celebrate fall veggies. Before you turn the page, please trust me on this. My family isn’t really into fall vegetables, or any vegetables for that matter, but the recipes I’ve chosen here are actually really good – even the Brussels sprouts. Yes, you read that correctly.
Pecan Sweet Potato Bake
I love sweet potatoes, especially in fry form. This recipe doesn’t disappoint. The kids can help you mash the sweet potatoes (or open the cans).
Prep: 20 min. Bake: 30 min.
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients
• 3 cups mashed sweet potatoes
• 2 eggs
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 1/4 cup half-and-half cream
• 1/4 cup butter, softened
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• 1/8 teaspoon salt
Topping:
• 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
• 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• 1/4 cup cold butter, cubed
• 1/2 cup chopped pecans
Directions
• In a large bowl, combine the first set of ingredients; beat until light and fluffy. Transfer to a greased 11 x 7 inch baking dish.
• For topping, combine the brown sugar and flour in a small bowl; cut in butter until crumbly. Fold in pecans. Sprinkle over sweet potato mixture.
• Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 30-35 minutes or until a thermometer reads 160°.
Butternut Squash & Potato Mash
Mashed potatoes are something my kids will usually eat. Think of this first recipe as jazzed up mashed potatoes. Three out of the four kids gave it a thumbs up. If your kids are leery about the color, use more potatoes and less squash.
Prep: 25 min. Cook: 20 min.
Makes 10 servings (3/4 cup each)
Ingredients
• 8 cups cubed peeled butternut squash (about 4 pounds)
• 4 cups cubed peeled potatoes (about 4 medium)
• 16 garlic cloves, peeled
• 2 tablespoons sesame seeds
• 1 teaspoon ground cumin
• 1 cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 1½ teaspoons salt
• 1/2 teaspoon pepper
Directions
• Place squash, potatoes, and garlic in a Dutch oven (or heavy, deep pot); add enough water to cover. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook, uncovered, 10-15 minutes or until tender.
• Meanwhile, in a dry, small skillet, toast sesame seeds and cumin over medium-low heat 3 to 4 minutes or until aromatic, stirring frequently. Remove from heat.
• Drain squash mixture. Mash vegetables, adding cheese, butter, salt and pepper. Sprinkle with sesame seed mixture and serve.
Maple & Bacon Glazed Brussels Sprouts
Don’t laugh, these are actually good! You can’t go wrong with maple syrup. They’re even better if you spread it as a single layer on a baking sheet and broil on low for a few minutes at the very end.
Prep: 15 min. Cook: 20 min.
Makes 4 to 8 servings
Ingredients
• 5 bacon strips, chopped
• 1 pound fresh Brussels sprouts, trimmed
• 3 tablespoons butter
• 1/2 cup chicken broth
• 1/4 cup chopped pecans
• 1/4 cup maple syrup
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon pepper
Directions
• In a small skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Remove to paper towels with a slotted spoon; drain.
• Meanwhile, cut an “X” in the core of each Brussels sprout. In a large skillet, sauté sprouts in butter until lightly browned, 4-5 minutes. Brussels sprouts are dense, so cutting into the core helps cook them inside more quickly.
• Stir in the broth, pecans, maple syrup, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 5 minutes. Uncover; cook and stir until Brussels sprouts are tender, 8 to 10 minutes longer. Sprinkle with bacon.
Sometimes I can see that I’ve gotten lazy with my cooking and meal planning. I dread dinner time and the ever present most annoying question on the planet, “What’s for dinner?” So, as I buckle down once again, I’m adding these three yummy new recipes into the rotation. Happy cooking!
________
Suzanne Kennedy is a former middle school teacher who lives in Pendleton with her husband and four children.
