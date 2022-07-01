All the rain last month should make for a bountiful harvest this summer, as ripe fruits and vegetables make their way to local farmers markets. There are markets all over the county with different produce rotating in each month.
What to do with all this farm-fresh food? We turned to our favorite online source for healthy recipes: FoodHero.org, sponsored by OSU Extension Service. Here are several simple dishes that your kids can help with or maybe prepare by themselves. And these all received higher than 80 percent approval ratings in Food Hero’s kids taste-testing assessments.
Bon appetit!
Parmesan Roasted Potatoes
(This one actually got a 91 percent “liked taste” from the kids.)
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Makes: 3 cups
Ingredients
3 cups potatoes cut in 1-inch pieces
2 teaspoons oil
¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper
½ cup of parmesan cheese, shredded or grated (or experiment with other types of cheese)
Directions
Preheat oven to 400F degrees.
In a large bowl, toss potatoes with oil, salt and pepper.
Place potatoes in a single layer on a large baking sheet.
Roast 25 minutes; sprinkle with cheese; roast 5 to 10 minutes more. Serve warm.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Quick Chili
You can spice this up with fresh bell peppers, carrots, celery, corn or whatever is in season.
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Makes: 6 cups
Ingredients
½ pound lean ground meat (15% fat)
1 medium onion, chopped
1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans with liquid
2 cans (14.5 ounces each) diced tomatoes with liquid
2 Tablespoons chili powder
Directions
Brown meat and onions in a large skillet over medium-high heat (350F degrees in an electric skillet).
Drain fat into garbage can (save your drain pipes).
Add undrained beans, tomatoes with liquid and chili powder. (Add dried cumin, oregano or red pepper flakes for extra flavor!)
Reduce heat to low (250F degrees in an electric skillet), cover and cook for 10 minutes. Serve warm.
Serve with shredded cabbage, low fat sour cream, cilantro or grated cheese.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Fruit Salad
Kids will have fun mixing this up, but be sure they wash their hands first.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Makes: 5 cups
Ingredients
2 cups strawberries
1 cup blueberries
1 cup grapes
1 can (8 ounces) pineapple chunks
¾ cup (6 ounces) lemon yogurt
Directions
Drain juice from pineapple. Cut grapes and strawberries into halves.
Combine strawberries, blueberries, grapes and pineapple chunks in a large bowl.
Drizzle yogurt over fruit. Toss lightly to coat.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Area Farmers Markets
- Athena Tuesday Market, Tuesdays through Aug., 4 to 7 p.m., Dugger Park on Main Street.
- Irrigon Farmers Market, Tuesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., Highway 730, next to City Hall.
- Milton-Freewater Farmers Market, Wednesdays through Sept., 4 to 7 p.m., Orchard Park
- Maxwell Market, Thursdays, 4 to 8 p.m., Maxwell Siding Event Center, 255 S. First Place, Hermiston.
- Pendleton Farmers Market, Fridays, 4 to 7 p.m., 300 block of South Main Street, Pendleton.
- Echo Market, Third Saturdays, 4 to 7 p.m., South Dupont St., Echo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.