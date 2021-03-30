Children will learn to enjoy exercise if you turn it into a fun family activity.
More daylight hours and warmer weather seem to be an even greater blessing this year. Weighing heavily on our minds is the impact this past year has had on our children’s academic skills and social lives. The sun is a great reminder that seasons change and nothing lasts forever.
Now is the perfect time to assess our (and our children’s) personal activity level. Have you or your children fallen into a slump? Maybe the increased screen time has naturally led to less exercise? Spring is a great opportunity to get back into the swing of things! According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, prior to COVID-19, only about 1 in 4 children were getting the recommended 60 minutes of physical activity per day. While our kids have been missing out on a lot of their regular physical activities, from recess games with friends to organized sports, there are lots of ways to increase your child’s physical activity and have fun at the same time.
Make it fun: When you get started you may notice decreased muscle tone and an increase in shortness of breath, both of which can make physical activity less fun. To maintain motivation, make sure the activity is something your child likes. Some children love organized sports, while others would be happier with an informal dance party after dinner. Fun activities can be anything your child enjoys, either structured or non-structured. Some ideas: walking, hiking, running, roller-skating/blading, bicycling, skateboarding, swimming, yoga, visiting the playground, or free play.
Focus on time together: Spending quality time together during play benefits everyone’s physical and mental health. Try setting up relay races or obstacle course challenges that you can do together. Making physical activity, like family bike rides or after dinner walks, a part of the daily family routine is a great habit to start. Being a role model is key. Young children who regularly see their parents being physically active are more likely to do so themselves.
Provide active toys: Young children especially need easy access to balls, jump ropes, and other active toys. If there’s a birthday coming up, ask family and friends to gift toys that encourage your child to move.
Active at any age: Start early. Toddlers love to play and be active. Encouraging lots of safe and unstructured movement and play can help build a strong foundation for an active lifestyle. Preschoolers love physical challenges and playing games with adults. School age children appreciate more autonomy in their play, so access to free time with peers is important. And teens may need encouragement to try something new, a ride to sports activities and financial support to participate in what truly interests them.
What if my child has a disability? Physical activity is important for all children. Adapting activities is probably a skill you’ve been honing as a parent, but if you’re in need of extra support, reach out to your child’s doctor and intervention support team. Something to keep in mind is size of the equipment. For example, a larger ball might make catching easier. You may also need to adapt the amount of space for an activity, or modify the rules of a game to allow everyone to participate.
Be safe! Always provide protective equipment such as helmets, wrist pads, or knee pads, for activities like riding bicycles or scooters, skateboarding, roller skating, rock-wall climbing and other activities where there may be a high risk of injuries. Also, be sure that activities are age appropriate.
Online resources:
www.gonoodle.com has movement games and videos, like the Indoor Recess series. You can also download the app for fun games like Súper Rufus Súper Soccer – where you play goalie and block incoming balls by using your feet and hands.
www.actionforhealthykids.org has a list of resources for supporting physical activity, nutrition, play and more.
———
Casandra Zeller is a Preschool Promise Coach with Child Care Resource and Referral, a partner of the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub, working to bridge early childhood resources and support children transitioning to kindergarten. For more information visit www.bluemountainearlylearninghub.org.
