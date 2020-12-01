No news here – 2020 has been rough on us, physically. With gym closings, working from home, and sitting at the computer all day, we’re exercising less and eating more. I’m personally feeling it in my energy level and in my attitude.
And now we’re entering the holiday eating season (I see you, Halloween candy). How can we enjoy the holidays and take care of our health at the same time? Simple: it’s all about the gifts.
Let’s start with the obvious: bikes, scooters, skates, snowboards, etc. Plan a family trip. Put together a list of family activities that you can use all year long, like hiking, biking, swimming, skiing, sledding, etc. and just get outside. However, sometimes we can’t outside, and that’s when these gifts will come in handy.
If your children are smaller, try these games that come in a box, but don’t let them rest on their laurels:
Beat That! - The Bonkers Battle of Wacky Challenges ($25, 8 players, ages 9+) — Win by betting on your ability to successfully complete fun and crazy challenges.
Wonder Forge Marvel I Can Do That! ($22, 4 players, ages 3+) — A Marvel superhero training game for littles.
GRM Portable Cornhole Game Set ($29, unlimited players, all ages) — This cornhole game is collapsible and portable!
Hot Lava Monster Game ($16, unlimited players, ages 3+) — This indoor/outdoor (mostly indoor) game has three different versions included in the box.
HearthSong Set of Two 36” Blue Inflatable Buddy Bumper Wearable Balls ($49, 2 players, ages 6+) — Bumper ball for all ages, more outside than in, unless you have a big space. Or a smaller version for little ones: BANZAI Bump N Bounce Body Bumpers ($13).
Flybar My First Foam Pogo Jumper for Kids ($17, 1 player, ages 3+) — Made out of foam and bungee, this can hold up to 250 pounds. That’s a big toddler. They also make a $50-$60 pogo stick for bigger kids.
Spikeball Standard 3 Ball Kit ($35-$50 depending on manufacturer, 2-4 players, ages 8+) — This indoor (big space)/outdoor game is kind of like opposite volleyball, high energy, and great for teens.
Gamie Stacking Cups Game ($20, as few as 1 player, ages 5+) — Not your average cup stacking game, this one comes with 18 challenges and 24 stacking cups.
Goliath Sports Zip-It to Rip-It Zoom Ball ($16, 2 players, ages 8+) — It’s a football on a zip line that speeds towards your sibling’s face, so ...
Swingball 5-in-1 (from $64, 2 players, multiple ages) — Search up Swingball online and you’ll get choices of sets for different ages. This particular set is for younger kids and can morph into tether tennis, tetherball, volleyball, and more. Recommended for outside or a big indoor area.
The list wouldn’t be complete without something for the video game lovers out there. We’re not talking about replacing a trip to the gym, but more than your thumbs will be moving with these games.
Ring Fit Adventure (by Nintendo for Switch) -— This is more of a workout with a side of video game. The rest are games that really get you moving.
Just Dance (Wii, WiiU, PS4) -— This one will make you sweat as you embarrass yourself.
Wipeout, Create and Crash (Kinect, Wii, WiiU) — Create your own levels and play just like the TV show.
Nickelodeon Fit (Wii) — Play with Dora, Diego, and the Backyardigans.
Active Life Outdoor Challenge (Wii) — Uses a special mat in conjunction with the remote to complete competitive and cooperative games.
Kinect Rush, A Disney Pixar Adventure (Kinect) — Pretend you are a part of one of five great movies.
Wii Sports Resort (Kinect Sports, Wii, WiiU Sports Club) — Appeals to all ages, but also easy for kids to play.
Walk it Out (Wii) — Walking to music.
Mario and Sonic at the Winter Games (WiiU) -— You can enjoy the 2010 Vancouver or 2014 Sochi Games.
Raving Rabbids TV Game (Wii) — Annoying to most adults, but beloved by kids.
During the pandemic, depression, obesity, anxiety, and loneliness are on the rise all over the world. It’s more important than ever to get up, get your body moving, and exercise. Your kids will feel better and behave better* as they get their hearts pumping and build some muscles.
*Behavioral results not guaranteed regarding improved manners, saying please and thank you, doing chores without complaining, picking up wet towels off the floor, walking the dog, combing their hair, writing thank you notes, or in any way actually getting along with siblings.
Suzanne Kennedy is a former middle school teacher who lives in Pendleton with her husband and four children.
