Saturday, Oct. 17
HALLOWEEN STORYTIME, 11 a.m., Pendleton Rec Center Gym and Foundation Room. Sponsored by Altrusa and Pendleton Library. All ages can enjoy some spooky stories, a take-home craft, and a free book. Wear your Halloween costume! To register, call 541-966-0380.
Friday, Oct. 30
TEEN HALLOWEEN PARTY, 4 p.m., Pendleton Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Teens, 13 to 17, are invited to wear your favorite costume for games, snacks, pumpkin carving, a costume contest, and more! Registration required; call 541-966-0380.
Saturday, Oct. 31
HERITAGE HAUNT, 3 to 5 p.m., Heritage Station Museum, Pendleton. This year’s drive-thru event lets families view decorated booths, show off their costumes, and receive a goodie bag at the end. Cards will also be given out for a scavenger hunt by the Pendleton Downtown Association.
BOARDMAN COMMUNITY TRICK-OR-TREAT, 4 to 7 p.m., SAGE Center, Boardman. This event will include candy, as well as a photo booth.
TREATS ON MAIN DRIVE-THRU EDITION, 4 p.m., Hermiston Community Center. Instead of visiting Main Street this year, families can drop by the HCC parking lot. As vehicles roll through the event, they’ll receive candy and be able to show off their costumes. A pumpkin carving contest will be held two days prior, and submission will be on display.
TRUNK ‘N’ TREAT, 5 to 7 p.m., Pendleton Free Methodist Church. In a reverse of the church’s annual event, a “candy caravan” of decorated vehicles will travel through Pendleton, handing out bags of candy to kids. Visit their Facebook event page for routes.
HALLOWEEN DRIVE-IN MOVIE, gates open at 5:30 p.m., Pendleton Convention Center. Pendleton Parks & Rec will elevate their inflatable screen and show “Hocus Pocus” at dusk on Hallo-ween night. Free. Wear your costumes! 250 car limit; register online at pendletonparksandrec.com.
