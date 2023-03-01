539330976

Talking about sex can be hard for almost all of us. This is made even tougher by the awkwardness of the teen years and sometimes the inability of adults to strike the right tone when having these big conversations. I think we can all relate to that “cringy” feeling we felt as teenagers when our parents tried to talk with us on the subject.

There are a lot of things to consider. Emotional readiness, pregnancy, mental and physical health, family codes, personal boundaries and consent, for example. It is important to share honestly and openly all components of a healthy sexuality in order to give our kids the tools needed when taking this big step into adulthood.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Marlee Goodnight is a Pendleton resident and mother of two 20-somethings.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.