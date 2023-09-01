For older children, life changes in middle school – and that includes friendships. Parents looking to support teens and pre-teens as they navigate middle school should be aware of friendship dynamics. Getting kids through this tricky period can be important.
“For most of these kids, the friends they have on the first day of sixth grade are going to be different than the friends they have on the last day of eighth grade,” says Sunridge Middle School counselor Rick Schreiber. “That can be really painful.” At Sunridge in Pendleton, sixth-graders are told early-on that friendships will change, but sometimes it’s still a surprise when it happens. “A lot of times, kids don’t think it’s going to happen to them,” Schreiber adds.
Kristen Wright, counselor at Stanfield Secondary School, says some friendship changes are inevitable because of the growth and transformation that happens to students at the middle school age. “Kids are at that age where they’re finding who they are and where they fit, and that definitely impacts their friendships,” Wright observes. “It can be a very normal part of growing up – as students grow as individuals, those friendships naturally change while they’re involving themselves in different activities, meeting different friends. But it’s not easy.”
Wright says the transition to middle school is a great time for kids to get involved in school, try new things and bond with other people. Having positive, healthy connections with school staff and with peers can help middle school students through that transition.
She notes parents can help by just being present and lending an ear. “An important thing is listening and validating their feelings,” says Wright. “Meet the child where they’re at, validate that it is not easy and have open dialogue to talk about it. Let the child share how they’re feeling.”
Parents can also encourage students to reach out to school counselors when they need someone to talk to, and they can help by keeping connected with what’s happening in the student’s life.
“One thing I like to tell parents is don’t just ask them how their day was. Ask how a specific part of their day was – who they hung out with at lunch, how was math class, how was the bus ride home. Incorporate friendship into part of that conversation and, as always, listen more than you talk,” Schreiber counsels.
Multiple counselors also encourage parents to keep an eye on social media if their student is using it. While social media can strengthen friendships, it also comes with risks, including cyber bullying and peer pressure. Teens and tweens may also see a curated and unrealistic view of others’ lives that can leave them feeling jealous, inadequate or hurt.
“Good or bad, what happens on social media, that becomes their reality,” Schreiber said. “Don’t be afraid to be the bad guy if you need to put the phone away or delete certain apps.”
For the middle-schoolers themselves, the tough truth is that change will happen, but change isn’t always a bad thing.
To teenagers, Schreiber advises: “Don’t take these friendship changes personally. It’s going to hurt, but this gives you an opportunity to grow some new friendships – and those will be valuable too. Things will get better.”
Jennifer Colton is a communications specialist for the City of Pendleton and mother of three.
