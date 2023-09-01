656515922

For older children, life changes in middle school – and that includes friendships. Parents looking to support teens and pre-teens as they navigate middle school should be aware of friendship dynamics. Getting kids through this tricky period can be important.

“For most of these kids, the friends they have on the first day of sixth grade are going to be different than the friends they have on the last day of eighth grade,” says Sunridge Middle School counselor Rick Schreiber. “That can be really painful.” At Sunridge in Pendleton, sixth-graders are told early-on that friendships will change, but sometimes it’s still a surprise when it happens. “A lot of times, kids don’t think it’s going to happen to them,” Schreiber adds.

Jennifer Colton is a communications specialist for the City of Pendleton and mother of three.

