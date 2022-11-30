Each year the library purchases new holiday books for children and each year parents come in droves to haul those books away. We try to keep our shelves full of titles fit for the holiday season, but it’s a challenge when the demand for these books goes from zilch January through October, to sky high in November. To the average patron it probably looks like we don’t have enough Christmas books, but let me tell you, libraries have them, libraries have them for days. If you are looking for a specific book your best bet is to place the title on hold. It may be checked out from your local branch, but the first copy to become available will immediately be routed to you.
If you are like me, you are getting tired of reading the same holiday books over and over again. Christmas book burnout is real, and we parents, educators and librarians have to take care of ourselves. For this reason, I give you my top eight read-alouds for the season. Use them sparingly, lest they join the ever growing pile of never-agains, right next to The Polar Express and any and all renditions of The Night Before Christmas.
1. “Don’t Push the Button: A Christmas Adventure”
Author: Bill Cotter
Cotter has produced a number of Don’t Push the Button Books and they never fail to delight children. This is great for reading to a group as well as an individual child. Kids will be encouraged to participate in the reading process by following the instructions of Larry, a loveable monster with a penitent for getting the reader into trouble.
2. “The Christmas Pig”
Author: J.K Rowling
Rowling has long been considered one of the greatest storytellers of our lifespan. The Christmas Pig is no Harry Potter, but it weaves a tale that keeps you turning pages, laughing at her trademark humor, and desperate to solve the mystery at hand. This title is great for reading one chapter at a time before bedtime.
3. “How to catch a Gingerbread Man”
Author: Adam Wallace
We all know the story of the Gingerbread Man. Sometimes you need to shake things up a bit. How to Catch a Gingerbread Man follows the formula of the rest of the How to Catch series by incorporating humor and STEM themes to keep kids engaged throughout the story. (Plus saying you did STEM stuff with your kids makes you sound really good at parenting, even if you are really complete rubbish at it)
4. “Hark the Aardvark Angels Sing”
Author: Teri Sloat
Do you have a relative that you hate? This is the perfect book to hand them when your child asks for their nightly holiday bedtime book. Just as the title implies, Hark the Aardvark Angels Sing is a terrible take on the Christmas staple. Listen with glee as your much loathed relative struggles through lines like, Hark! The aardvark angels bless. Mail without a street address.
5. “Christmas on an Island”
Author: Gail Gibbons
This book is ancient and awesome. Have you ever wondered what Christmas is like on an island? How about an island where there are no malls or Amazon delivery? Gibbons’ quaint classic tells the story of a small northern island, location undisclosed, in which traditions such as searching for a Christmas tree, handcrafting gifts and putting on an annual town play represent the spirit of Christmas.
6. “A Mustache Baby Christmas”
Author: Bridget Heos
Illustrator: Joy Ang
Good for a laugh, “A Mustache Baby Christmas” is predictable good fun. What happens when the tiny mustached elf in charge of making toys decides to keep them all for himself? He grows an evil mustache of course. The illustrations will make you giggle, and just maybe for a moment or two you will forget you are on holiday book No. 427 for the season.
7. “Memoirs of an Elf”
Author: Devil Scillian
Illustrated by Tim Bowers
If you liked “Diary of a Worm” you will love “Memoirs of an Elf.” Written in journal format, this story follows Spark the Elf throughout the duration of his longest night of the year, Christmas Eve. He’s witty, technologically savvy and dedicated to his job. These are qualities we all look for in an Elf, especially in these challenging times in which an elf gets credit for merely sitting on a shelf.
8. “Santa Bruce”
By Ryan T. Higgins
It is rare that a new picture book character comes along and steals your heart these days, but Bruce the grumpy bear has done just that for me. We meet him in Mother Bruce, when he attempts to make himself eggs for breakfast and ends up adopting a troublesome gaggle of geese. Santa Bruce’s once quiet, sullen home, has been overtaken by a plethora of forest animals all bent on getting Bruce in the holiday spirit. Do they succeed? Absolutely not, the book ends with a surly Bruce proclaiming “Next year I’m sleeping through Christmas.”
Jennifer Costley is director of the Pendleton Public Library and mother of three young children.
