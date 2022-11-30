The holidays can be stressful, and traveling with kids can make the festive season even more stressful — and more expensive. Here are a few tips that might help you save a little in your holiday travel.
If traveling by plane:
- Be flexible in your travel dates and set up alerts for deals. To be completely fair, if you are reading this tip in December, it’s probably too late for it to be very useful for this holiday season. For future reference, however, being flexible in your flight dates can save you hundreds of dollars. For example, while researching this article, the cheapest flight, round-trip, from Portland to New York City on Thursday, Dec. 1 was $466, but flying on Friday, Dec, 2, knocked the price down to $347, and flying on Monday, Dec. 5 was only $258. Flight prices also fluctuate, so using a tracking app or flight alerts can help you snag a really good deal.
- Pack snacks — or pre-order snacks on the plane. Research the food available on your flight and when you need to order that. Some airlines offer pretty good deals on meals and snacks — especially compared to prices inside airports. The cheapest option, though, is usually bringing your own meals and snacks. Although some items won’t make it through security (including anything liquid), many items will, including crackers, chips and many kinds of produce. If you plan on bringing food for the trip, review the TSA and airline rules to make sure everything will make it through security. For example, a peanut butter sandwich will make it while a jar of peanut butter will not.
- Avoid checking luggage. Avoiding checked bag fees can save a family hundreds of dollars per flight. If your destination has laundry facilities, consider planning to do a load of laundry during your trip — cutting the number of clothes each family member needs to bring in half. As an added bonus, having kids carry their own items with them in a backpack can give them an extra sense of security during stressful travel and makes sure those items are still accessible if a suitcase is lost or delayed. In some cases, it could even be cheaper to ship items instead of checking bags.
- Bring your own entertainment. Some flights provide free in-seat entertainment, but other flights only have those options available for purchase. Bringing your own entertainment, electronic or otherwise, can save you both money and headaches. If using electronic entertainment, download a movie or two ahead of time and make sure to bring headphones.
- Plan your airport pickup. If you don’t have friends or family coming to the airport to pick you up at your destination, pre-pay for ride-sharing, public transportation or a shuttle. Many companies offer discounts if you pay in advance instead of at the time you need it.
If traveling by car:
- Get a tune-up. Before leaving, check your tires, fluid levels and filters, especially if you’re traveling a long distance. Even if you have to pay upfront for the tune-up, it’ll be much cheaper than breaking down on the road, and if your luck is like mine, it’ll be in Modesto, California, where you don’t want to be stranded for a night with toddlers.
- Pack snacks. This may sound like a repeat of the flight-saving tips above, but it benefits both types of holiday travel. The less often you have to stop for fast food, the more money you can save on your journey. Consider packing a meal, snacks and drinks that everyone in the family can eat while traveling or at a picnic stop along the way (weather permitting).
- Leave early. Especially when traveling with children, leaving early and allowing children to sleep for the first leg of the journey can save you both stress and money. Children who are sleeping are less likely to complain when they are hungry or need to stop for the restroom — and you’ll make some good miles during those early hours. As an added bonus, if you are eating meals at a restaurant, breakfast is usually cheaper than lunch or dinner.
- Sign up for gas discount programs. We all know gas prices are high, but saving a few cents can add up, especially on long trips, and it’s free to sign up for the reward program at major gas station chains.
- Consider gas price tracking apps. Multiple gas tracking apps, such as Gasbuddy, will show you gas prices in real-time. A quick search on the app can let you know if the price you see at exit A is a good deal or if you’d save 10 cents a gallon at exit B. Just like with signing up for gas discount programs, those cents will add up on long travel.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.