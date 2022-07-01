The paradigms of education are constantly changing. In America, education used to take place almost exclusively in the home. Once territories began applying for statehood, the federal government assigned the responsibility of educating our country’s youth to the state. Schools were established where feasible and the one room schoolhouse was born. They remained the norm outside of cities even as recently as the 1940s.
Consequently, most children in the U.S. attended school (both public and private) with separated grade levels. Fast forward to the 21st century. When COVID closed schools in March of 2020, parents all over the country scrambled to figure out how to manage full-time jobs and full-time at home schooling. One solution allowed for families to team up with neighbors and friends to educate their kids with as much “normalcy” as possible. During the pandemic, these groups popped up all over the country. These “pods” or “co-ops” serve the many needs a family might have.
Some parents started co-ops in which families would take turns hosting the kids at their location for subject teaching. One family might oversee science and another math. The kids rotated from place to place, giving the “off” families a chance to catch up on work, etc. Other groups went a step further and hired teachers to lead the learning, effectively recreating that one-room schoolhouse vibe. The luckiest of these groups found places to house these schools and alternative schooling, in its various forms, skyrocketed.
A few of these pods have morphed into something similar to a private or charter school, but with way more flexibility. Most families who invested in these opportunities have been totally satisfied and have continued to send their children, even after public schools opened back up and mask mandates ended. Parents like the control they have over curriculum, and enjoy having their children in places that match their value systems. They value the flexibility and the increased control they have over what their children are learning (and not learning).
One such co-op exists in Pendleton. Freedom Hall is a Christian-based cooperative that was started earlier this year by a group of families in the Helix/Adams area. They found a location that includes ample classroom space, indoor and outdoor play space a kitchen, and a large meeting room. The First Assembly of God church provides this space as a service and gift to the community. Classes meet during the typical school year, Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and students are expected to continue their work at home after school and on Fridays with their parents. In the fall, Freedom Hall will offer a core curriculum in the mornings, with added “specials” after lunch.
Their mission is to emphasize academic excellence and Christian values, partnering with parents to equip their students for a lifetime of learning, leadership and critical thinking. Haley Davis, one of the core organizers, states that she wanted to teach her children traditional values and curriculum that she believes are no longer consistently taught in public schools. She wanted to be an integral and motivating force in her girls’ education, and feels at home at Freedom Hall.
The benefits of teaming up for schooling are many. As a parent, you can find support from other families, go on great field trips together, and not have to feel responsible for teaching your children every subject. Children in pods or co-ops have chances to play with kids of all ages in a controlled environment. Older kids have ample opportunities to model appropriate behavior for the “littles,” teach them skills, and join them in play. The greater number of involved adults also creates an atmosphere in which young people become accustomed to speaking with adults. Making eye contact and having confident, mature conversations with them often impresses those not familiar with this type of schooling.
Some families believe that these smaller, one-room schoolhouse situations offer the best of both worlds. Their kids are in a school-like environment, taught by professionals, getting the instruction that they need to succeed and grow. At the same time, they are satisfied in the knowledge that their children are being taught values that reflect their own and that they are an active part in the community of adults making decisions about what and how subjects are taught.
If you’re thinking about making a change for your child, summer is the perfect time to start looking. Find your people. Make your plans.
