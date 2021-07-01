It’s summertime, and that means hot, cranky kids (and parents). I’ve curated some easy and really tasty frozen treats that are (relatively) healthy and great for an afternoon snack. Adults will love them, too, and you might even make some fun memories along the way. Consider investing in some silicone popsicle molds this summer; you’ll find many cute and unique designs online.
Breakfast Yogurt Popsicles
(makes 8 servings)
Ingredients
1 cup Greek yogurt
½ cup milk
2 tsp. honey
½ cup granola
1 cup berries/chopped fruits
Instructions
Mix together the milk, yogurt, and 1 teaspoon of the honey. Then divide the mixture between the popsicle molds. Place a few berries into each mold. Mix the last teaspoon of honey with the granola (you can place the honey in the microwave for 10 seconds if you are struggling to mix it) and top the yogurt with a little granola mixture. If your mold doesn’t have the plastic piece that works as the stick, let it harden a little before placing popsicle sticks in them. Place the popsicles into the freezer for at least four hours before consuming. When ready to eat, run the plastic popsicle molds under hot water for 20 seconds to loosen the pops, then squeeze the bottoms (silicone) and slide the popsicles out.
Boston Cream Pie Sandwiches
(makes 4 servings)
Ingredients
Vanilla ice cream (softened)
Pound cake
4 oz. chopped bittersweet chocolate
1 Tbsp. shortening
Instructions
Sandwich softened ice cream between pound cake slices and freeze until firm. Microwave 4 ounces chopped chocolate with shortening until melted; let cool. Dip each sandwich part way into the chocolate and refreeze on a parchment-lined baking sheet until set.
Cookies and Cream Pudding Pops
(makes 6 servings)
Ingredients
1¼ cups half and half
½ cup milk
¼ tsp. vanilla
4 Tbsp. cookies n’ cream instant pudding mix, dry
8 chocolate cookies (Oreos), roughly chopped
1½ cups semi-sweet chocolate chips (optional)
1 tsp. vegetable or canola oil (optional)
Instructions
In a medium bowl add half and half, milk, vanilla, and pudding mix. Whisk until combined. Stir in chopped cookies. Pour mix into popsicle molds and freeze for two hours or overnight.
Frozen Yogurt Fruit Dots
Ingredients
Yogurt (Greek tends to work better)
Fruit, cut into small sections
Instructions
Add yogurt to a squeeze bottle or Ziploc bag, using a knife to fill it up to the top. Place parchment paper on a tray, then evenly squeeze out yogurt in dime-size drops. Add fruit bite to the top of each yogurt dot. Place your tray in the freezer for two hours.
Copycat Trader Joe’s Gone Bananas
(makes 2 servings)
Ingredients
1 banana
1 heaping cup of dark chocolate chips
2 Tbsp. coconut oil
Instructions
Slice the banana and place the slices on tray. Put the tray in the freezer until the bananas are frozen solid (about an hour). Meanwhile, place the chocolate chips and the coconut oil in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave for 30 seconds and then stir. Microwave for another 15 seconds and stir again, until all the chocolate is melted and smooth. Put it back in the microwave for another few seconds, if necessary. Don’t overheat. Set the chocolate aside to cool. When the bananas are frozen, dip them into the cooled chocolate and coat on all sides. Let any excess chocolate drip off before setting the slice down on parchment or waxed paper. Put the slices back in the freezer right away. You can store the slices in a freezer baggie once the chocolate has hardened. Variations: add a dab of peanut butter on top of the frozen banana before you dip it.
Suzanne Kennedy is a former middle school teacher who lives in Pendleton with her husband and four children.
