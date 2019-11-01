Perusing the web, there are tons of articles about teaching young boys to respect women. As the only daughter in a family of four children, I never felt “less than” for being a girl. I suppose I should preface that by revealing that my dad was a male nurse In the 1960s and 1970s, and that was unusual enough; however, I also had a mom who had been an Army officer before having children. Being raised by parents who had both held (in that era) “non-traditional” jobs may have been the root of my feeling free to play with trucks, cars, and mud, as well as the requisite Barbie collection. My brothers had GI Joes and all learned to cook and clean as I did. However, it goes beyond toys, into emotions, boundaries, and kindness.
I don’t believe my parents focused on their boys respecting women, but rather on teaching their children to respect all people. They modeled respect for all people, and they had friends of every gender, ethnicity, military rank, and profession. Modeling is largely how children learn: they watch the adults around them and how they behave/react to others and situations. As parental teaching moments occur all the time, if we witness a person degrading or devaluing another, it opens the door to conversation with your child about how people should be treated — even how they should respond to people who mistreat them.
Teach boys that emotions are neither male or female but rather human, that crying is okay. Telling anyone that crying is not okay is denying them a basic and necessary emotion. I personally view tears as a pressure relief valve; when things become too overwhelming for my brain to handle, the tears allow a release of the pressure. Boys and girls need to know it is okay to feel happy, sad, concerned, confused, angry — that emotions are a human trait and not gender specific. Expressing emotion develops empathy and compassion for others.
Experts in child development encourage parents to allow children to define boundaries at a young age by not forcing them to give hugs and kisses, nor accept them if they do not want to. If a child is uncomfortable being hugged, their feelings should be respected. Forcing them to allow others to touch them is simply reinforcing the notion that they really do not have the right to set the boundary. Children must be empowered to say NO if they are uncomfortable; this provides them with self-respect and the ability to define those boundaries. It also teaches them that others have boundaries and they need to respect them.
Teaching respect does not end when children are in elementary school; often those in middle and high school need reminding because they are exposed to others who are disrespectful. I recall my older brother one evening telling my mom that doing dishes was women’s work. I am sure he heard this from friends at school. Needless to say, it did not end well for him, as my mother informed him that there was no such thing as men’s work and women’s work, there was only work and he would be doing dishes every evening for the next week! Talking with preteens and teens about appropriate touching is just as important as talking with little children about it, perhaps more important as peer pressure is much more pervasive in middle and high school.
When young children begin talking about what they want to be when they grow up, it’s a wonderful time to ensure they understand that there are no women’s jobs or men’s jobs and that in the U.S. everyone can aspire to be anything they desire. As they get older the discussion can expand into why this is not the case in all countries and cultures. You can talk about why they would like a specific career and what is needed to get there. I personally think it is important to talk with children about the job of being a parent, so that they understand it is not a gender-specific thing, and a difficult job with wonderful rewards.
As parents, it’s up to us to set an example and demonstrate respectfulness in actions and words. This simply cannot be a “do as I say, not as I do” thing. We should model and discuss respect for all, specifically raising young men to not only respect women but also themselves. I tell my girls that in a world where you can be anything, be kind, as I feel respect and kindness are intertwined.
Pendleton home economist Virginia Justice and her husband have two college-aged daughters.
