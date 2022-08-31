1094435780

We all know how enticing phones and tablets are for young children, 8 and under. They do fun things, and they entertain us. We also know how hard it is at times to turn off their device or to engage them in other activities. If technology has so many pros and cons, what does that mean for social media?

In fact, social media has some wonderful benefits that engage young children and a lot of negative impacts, as well. To say all social media is bad would be throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Social media can help children maintain relationships with distant family and friends. It might also inspire them to take up a new hobby or to see something in a new way. Just like other technology, it’s not the tool that is the problem, it’s the content. So, lets take a deep look at how we can create healthy social media hygiene with our young children.

Erin Bartsch is the Coordinator for the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub, which works to bridge early childhood resources and prepare children for kindergarten. For more information visit www.bluemountainearlylearninghub.org.

