We all know how enticing phones and tablets are for young children, 8 and under. They do fun things, and they entertain us. We also know how hard it is at times to turn off their device or to engage them in other activities. If technology has so many pros and cons, what does that mean for social media?
In fact, social media has some wonderful benefits that engage young children and a lot of negative impacts, as well. To say all social media is bad would be throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Social media can help children maintain relationships with distant family and friends. It might also inspire them to take up a new hobby or to see something in a new way. Just like other technology, it’s not the tool that is the problem, it’s the content. So, lets take a deep look at how we can create healthy social media hygiene with our young children.
The first thing you want to do is determine what is developmentally appropriate for your child and set clear boundaries. This might mean your older child can watch specific TikTok content creators while you are in the same room, yet your younger child is only allowed to watch videos with you. They might not like this, and this is where you acknowledge what they were hoping for while sticking to the boundary. It is helpful to explain to children why the boundaries exist and when possible, bring it back to keeping them both physically and emotionally safe.
An appropriate boundary for young children is that they can only do social media with an adult present; you are there to act as the filter to make sure what they see is age appropriate. As they get older, maybe you have a family account that follows only age-appropriate accounts and you keep it clean. (In many apps you can indicate what you are interested in and what doesn’t apply to you.) It is also appropriate that these apps are only used in the living room with the sound on.
Another helpful boundary is to keep the accounts private and only allow access to people that you would normally allow physical access to your child. It is important to have conversations with your child about who is safe and unsafe online. This includes talking to them about how to handle it if someone messages them inappropriately. Just like teaching children what to do if someone physically abused them, we need to teach them what to do if someone is sexting or encouraging harmful behavior. A good starting point is to help them understand why secret conversations on social media can be dangerous, and your job is to keep them safe.
Another concern with social media is what is happening to the mental health of teens. You can help minimize those impacts by starting when they are young. By showing them that it’s a tool to share their experiences and ideas with others and not a replacement for actual connection, you can start to create a healthy relationship with social media.
Have conversations with them about the reason they are sharing what they share. Your young child might have learned a new trick on their bike or built a cool Lego house and they want their friends and family to see it. Here’s an opportunity to talk to them about how they feel about it and that even if nobody likes it, they can still be proud of what they did. Helping children build their sense of worth and self-esteem outside of others opinions is crucial to helping them maintain good mental health later on.
As with any technology, make sure you are limiting the amount of time they are on social media. We have all experienced how addictive it can become and it’s important to remember that children don’t have the skills to stop scrolling or watching and need you to help them do that. It is also important to remember that social media isn’t a replacement for real-world relationships. As time is limited for devices, make sure you are including time for real connection with people, in-person.
With some careful planning and boundary setting, your children don’t have be kept away from social media. With your help (ahem … and modeling) they can learn how to have a healthy relationship with social media platforms.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Erin Bartsch is the Coordinator for the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub, which works to bridge early childhood resources and prepare children for kindergarten. For more information visit www.bluemountainearlylearninghub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.