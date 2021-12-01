We often have this idea of how the holidays should look, usually something like a made-for-TV Christmas special. And very rarely is that how it turns out. Between the stress of making ends meet, finding the time to do the all the activities with the kids and just spending that much time with each other, some things just don’t happen or get done. And that’s OK!
As adults we have to learn how to handle the disappointment of things not going the way we had hoped. That doesn’t mean we can’t be sad about it. It means we acknowledge our feelings and move on. Some disappointment might take a little longer to leave behind and we might have to acknowledge our disappointment more than once. Sometimes we can just notice that it wasn’t what we wanted and we are ready to move on right then.
What are some things that might leave parents feeling disappointed at Christmas? Maybe you were hoping that the family would want to help decorate the house, or your kids did help and it doesn’t look the way you wanted it to. Perhaps you were hoping to see family and plans changed. Or maybe you share custody of your children and figuring out the details isn’t going smoothly. Maybe you were hoping to buy specific presents and they are out of stock or too expensive.
There are many expectations we have for how we want the holidays to go and sometimes these conflict with someone else’s. For many reasons, the holidays can be a time of disappointment. But it’s how we process that disappointment that matters. This helps ourselves and it’s a model for our children on how to process it, too. So, practice saying, “I feel disappointed. I was hoping ... , but I can handle this.”
And speaking of children, they may have disappointments during the holidays and that’s okay. We don’t have to save them from it and we don’t have to punish them for it. Just like us, children have been creating expectations for what the holidays will look like. Either from the cookies they want to eat, presents they want to open, or activities they’d like to do. And some of those things won’t happen. What matters is how they work through it.
Most likely, they will probably express their feelings with tears, or “we don’t ever get to … ”, maybe begging for “just one more cookie!” along with a few foot stomps. That is their body trying to say “I’m disappointed.” Our job isn’t to stop the disappointment but to help them learn how to express it. This can start with discussions before the disappointment comes.
In the coming weeks, talk with your child about realistic expectations. If their Christmas list is 20 items long, help them to think about what would happen if they don’t get all of those items. This will help prevent the shock when they only get three or four items from their list. Talk about what feelings they will have. You can also help them think through how they will handle it, practice breathing, and saying “I was hoping for … , but I can handle this.” (Sound familiar?)
As the small disappointments come up, use those as a chance to help them practice their new skills. “I was hoping for another cookie, I can handle this.” “I was hoping to go to my friend’s house, I can handle this.” “I was hoping to watch a movie, I can handle this.”
For younger children you may have to help them when they are disappointed. As they are learning the skills you may have to say the words for them: “You seem disappointed. You were hoping to go sledding today. You can handle this.” Or, “You seem disappointed that you didn’t get more toys. You can handle this.”
It is often tempting to try to save them from disappointment or to get frustrated at them for being ungrateful. In those moments say to yourself, “I feel frustrated. I was hoping they would see the effort I put into it. I can handle this.” Or, “I feel disappointed. I was hoping they would enjoy what I did for them. I can handle this.”
Remember, setting realistic expectations and being able to handle disappointment will serve families well during the holidays – and during the rest of life!
