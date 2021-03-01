Inconsistent bedtimes might be making it harder to stay awake at work and school.
As schools start to welcome students back and the sun begins to break through the winter clouds, you might notice kids looking a little more ragged that usual. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted schedules, and kids may be sleeping more or less than they used to.
If your child has dark circles under their eyes and a late-night YouTube watch history, the problem could be staring you in the face. But how much sleep kids need is not always an easy question to answer. The problem is there’s no “magic number” of sleep hours for kids — or adults — at any age. Exactly how much sleep each person needs depends on overall health, daily activities, and typical sleep patterns.
The National Institute of Health states there is no number of hours that will work for everybody of the same age, but they offer some general guidelines: School-age children and teens need about 9.5 hours of sleep per night, and most adults will need 7 to 9. Newborns, however, sleep as much as 16 to 18 hours per day, preschoolers from 3 to 5 typically need 10 to 13 hours, and those over age 60 may sleep lighter and shorter amounts of time. The Sleep Foundation uses the NIH figures as a guideline but acknowledges some “wiggle room” that may work better for individuals. You’ll know you aren’t getting enough sleep by the consequences.
“Sleepiness is the main symptom of sleep deprivation,” says Dr. Jak Nikomborirak, sleep medicine physician for Good Shepherd Sleep Solutions. “Young children can become irritable when sleepy. Adolescents lose focus and are unable to concentrate.” Nikomborirak says families should try to be on synchronous schedules –— and wakeup time is more important than bedtime.
“People often think that having a regular sleep-wake schedule means going to bed roughly the same time every day, but don’t pay attention to their wake-up time,” he observes. “Adolescents have trouble waking up to go to school in the morning mainly because they are allowed to sleep in on weekends. This delays the physiologic bedtime and makes it difficult to fall asleep early on weeknights even though they are put in bed early — also known as delayed sleep phase syndrome.” He suggests weekend wake-up time should not be more than one hour later than weekdays.
Community Health Educator Catherine Wisniewski, with Good Shepherd Healthcare System, agrees that altered schedules can be a major factor in sleep issues. She cites NIH statistics that people try to “catch up” on missed sleep during the weekend but may find that inadequate.
“People are generally getting less sleep than they need due to longer work hours and the availability of round-the-clock entertainment and other activities,” she says. “On top of everything, the loneliness due to COVID-19 has shown to increase sleep disruptions, such as reduced sleep efficiency, and waking up often throughout the night.”
With a pandemic, stress, anxiety and screen time can impact how children and adults sleep even more than usual. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine reported online searches for “insomnia” spiked in the first five months of 2020 — up 58% from the previous year.
Wisniewski points to a list of common sleep disorders described by the Sleep Foundation: insomnia (trouble falling and staying asleep), sleep apnea (abnormal breathing at night), narcolepsy (falling asleep during the day despite 8 hours in bed), shift work disorder (working at night when human body is programmed for sleep), and excessive sleepiness (being sluggish/groggy). Certain medications and existing health conditions may contribute to a poor night’s sleep including depression, anxiety, chronic pain, obesity, or autoimmune diseases.
Parents can also watch if children remain alert throughout the day and if they sleep more when they have an open schedule, such as on the weekend.
To improve sleep, follow a set sleep schedule where children go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, stop using screens at least 30 minutes before bedtime — including TV in bed or playing games on a cell phone — and create a relaxing bedtime routine.
If a family member continues to experience sleep issues, a local sleep center can help identify conditions, correct behaviors that can lead to insomnia, and promote good sleep hygiene.
“The most common sleep disrupting condition is obstructive sleep apnea,” says Dr. Nikomborirak, “not to mention the loud snore that also disrupts your bed partner.”
Signs of Sleep Deprivation
• If it takes more than 30 minutes to fall asleep after getting into bed
• If you feel tired and have difficulty concentrating
• If you feel more stressed out, emotionally exhausted, and angrier than usual
• Gaining weight, having red or puffy eyes, and craving junk food
Jennifer Colton is news director of KOHU and KQFM, and mother of three, based in Pendleton.
