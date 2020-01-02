MONDAYS
TOT TIME AT THE GYM, 10 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. $2 for children from newborns to age 5. (541-276-8100).
ICE CARNIVAL, noon to 3 p.m., Ice Rink at Roy Raley Park, Pendleton. It’s a no-school day so bring your kids for a free skate day. Parks and Rec staff will oversee activities and games (with prizes). Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. (541-276-8100). Monday, Jan. 20.
MONDAY ART STUDIO, 4 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Kids from 0 to 12 can delve into the PCA art materials and try out art forms including painting, collage, and drawing. Creative exploration is encouragesd. Free; children 8 and under need parent present. (541-278-9201). Mondays through Feb. 10.
2ND GRADE BOOK CLUB, 4:15 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Join in and explore the mystery of The Boxcar Children through fun activities, discussion, and creating our own boxcar! Free; registration required. (541-966-0380). Monday, Jan. 13.
TEEN BOOK CLUB, 5 to 6 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Drop by for some interesting discussion and find out what the next book will be. (541-567-2882). Second Mondays.
STUFFED ANIMAL SLUMBER PARTY, 6 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Come to the library in your jammies and bring your stuffed animal friends. After a special storytime, leave your stuffed animals to have their very own slumber party! Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380). Monday, Jan. 6.
EASTERN OREGON DOWN SYNDROME SUPPORT GROUP, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., ARC Building, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Parents and caregivers of Down Syndrome children are welcome. Free. (541-720-7880). Third Mondays.
TUESDAYS
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Stories, games and crafts. (541-449-1254).
TEEN HOMESCHOOL TOUR, 2 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Tour the library as we explain the services/programs offered to teenagers and demonstrate how to perform research for school projects/papers using Learning Express and Gale hubs on the library website. Free for teens. (541-966-0380). Tuesday, Jan. 28.
TEEN ACRYLIC POUR, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. An acrylic pour is a painting technique using acrylic paint poured onto a surface in a variety of creative ways. Students will try four basic acrylic pours on two 8x10 canvases. Instruction, materials, supplies, and resources for additional and future projects are all provided.. Three sessions on consecutive days; free for teens. (541-278-9201). Tuesday, Jan. 14.
CONTINUED NEEDLE FELTING, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Discover the stress-relieving art behind needle felting! Use a special needle to fuse fibers together into creative, custom pieces like ornaments, gnomes, mushrooms, and much more. Eight sessions; free for teens. (541-278-9201). Tuesdays, Jan. 28 through March 17.
TEEN GUITAR, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Teens can learn and build basic guitar skills, such as major and minor chords, strumming styles, and techniques. You will be able to play one song by the end of the course. Bring your own guitar or check in with the PCA about loaners. Six sessions; free for teens. (541-278-9201). Tuesdays, Jan. 7 through Feb. 11.
CRAFTERNOONS, 4:15 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Ages 3 to 12 can join in a different craft each week; sometimes group projects, sometimes individual. (541-966-0380).
ARC ACTIVITY NIGHT, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., ARC of Umatilla County, 215 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. Games, crafts and light refreshments. Free; open to all. Donations accepted. Fourth Tuesdays.
CASUAL MAGIC NIGHT, 6 to 9 p.m., Great Pacific, 403 S Main St., Pendleton. This weekly get-together for players of Magic: The Gathering is open to all, in a casual environment. Free. (541-310-0498).
STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 6:30 p.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. For elementary school-age children. (Lili Schmidt: 541-938-8247).
WEDNESDAYS
BABY & ME LEARN & PLAY, 10 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Music and movement session for youngsters, from birth to age 4. Free. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
BEING PRESENT IS A PRESENT, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Stay-at-home parents can bring their toddlers for four free classes on mindfulness. See Page 11 for details. (541-278-9201). Wednesdays, Jan. 8 to 29.
ADVENTURE STORY TIME, 2 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Special stories and activities for developmentally disabled children and adults. Free. (541-567-2882).
TEEN ACRYLIC POUR, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Three sessions on consecutive days; free for teens. See Tuesday, Jan 14 for details. (541-278-9201). Wednesday, Jan. 15.
THURSDAYS
TODDLER MOVIE & ACTIVE PLAY, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S Hwy 395. Let your tiny tots (6 months and up) get their wiggles out during a toddler friendly movie, while parents get in a little socializing during the winter months. Cost: $2 per family at the door. (541-667-5018). Thursdays, Jan. 9 through Feb. 27.
TOT TIME AT THE GYM, 10 a.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. $2 for children from newborns to age 5. (541-276-8100).
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories are tailored for children 6 and under. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
PRESCHOOL STORY AND CRAFT TIME, 10:30 a.m., Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater. (Lili Schmidt 541-938-8247).
WEEKLY STORY TIME, 10:40 a.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. (541-922-5704).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 11:15 a.m., Pilot Rock Public Library, 144 N. Alder Place. (541-443-3285).
SENSORY STORY TIME, 12:30 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 200 S. Main St., Boardman. For children from birth to age 4. (541-481-2665.)
WEEKLY CRAFTERNOONS, 3 to 4 p.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St. Children 5 and up (younger children welcome with a helper) are inviting to spend an hour crafting in the library. Free. (541-566-2470).
SKILLS FOR LIFE, 3 to 5 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center Gym. Free help for youth age 12 to 18 facing challenges. Gym activities, followed by life skills class on topics like success at school and building a good self-image. For details, call 541-276-3987.
TEEN ACRYLIC POUR, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Three sessions on consecutive days; free for teens. See Tuesday, Jan 14 for details. (541-278-9201). Thursday, Jan. 16.
HAND BUILT & THROWN CLAY FORMS, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Bring some depth into your world — learn to sculpt, build, and construct clay forms. No experience working with clay necessary. Beginners and returning students are all welcome. Nine sessions; free for teens. (541-278-9201). Thursdays, Jan. 9 through March 5.
3RD GRADE BOOK CLUB, 4:15 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Join in and learn all about the power of friendship and stories with Opal and Winn-Dixie in Because of Winn-Dixie. Experience fun discussions, activities, and learn about exploring your neighborhood! Free; registration required. (541-966-0380). Thursday, Jan. 16.
LOVE AND PROTECT THEM, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Umatilla Head Start and WIC Office, 1371 3rd. Street, Umatilla. Many childhood Injuries are predictable preventable! Identify the most common injuries among infants, toddlers, and preschool children, and discuss home safety and hazard prevention strategies. Child care and snacks provided. To register, call 541-667-6091 or text 541-701-9087. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
CIRCLE OF PARENTS SUPPORT GROUP, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Hermiston Center for School Readiness (Building “C”), 502 W. Standard Ave. Share the easy and tough moments of parenting with an encouraging, non-judgemental group of other parents. Free meal for parents and kids; free child care. Call to register: 541-667-6091. Second and fourth Thursdays.
PENDLETON REALMOMS, 6 to 8 p.m., Pendleton Baptist Church, 3202 S.W. Nye. Formerly MOPS, REALmoms is a faith-based group supporting moms of toddlers and providing interaction with other parents. (541-969-4696). First Thursdays.
FRIDAYS
MOM AND BABY SUPPORT GROUP, 9 to 11 a.m., mtg. room 3/4, CHI St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way, Pendleton. Group offers safe environment for moms to gather, discuss issues, and find support. (541-278-2627). First and third Fridays.
FIRST FRIDAY, all day, Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, 47106 Wildhorse Blvd. (off Highway 331 near Wildhorse Resort & Casino), Pendleton. Free admission all day. (541-966-9748). First Fridays.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME, 10 a.m., Weston Public Library, 108 East Main St. Books, music, early literacy skills, simple crafts and snacks. All preschoolers and their parents/caregivers are welcome. (541-566-2378).
STORY TIME, 10:15-11 a.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. (541-567-2882).
STORY TIME, 10:15 a.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. All are welcome, but stories are tailored for children 6 and under. Free; no registration needed. (541-966-0380).
FUN FRIDAY, 10:30 a.m., Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. Crafting, game day or special event. (541-449-1254).
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME, 10:30 a.m., Athena Public Library, 418 E. Main St., Athena. Stories, crafts, movement activities, music and snacks. For newborns to age 6. (541-566-2470).
STORY & CRAFT TIME, 2 p.m., Echo Public Library, 20 Bonanza St. All youth welcome. (541-376-8411).
FAMILY FRIDAY NIGHTS, 4 to 7 p.m., Hermiston Community Center, 415 S Hwy 395. Bring the kids for a night of fun bouncing in inflatable houses, playing cornhole, ping pong, Mario Cart, and other family activities. Cost: $5 per person; sign up early! (541-667-5018). Fridays, Jan. 17 and Feb. 14.
GAMER’S NIGHT, 7-10:30 p.m., Pendleton Rec Center, McCune Gym. Sponsored by Pendleton Parks & Rec. Free organized tournament for middle and high schoolers with dance games and more. (541-276-8100.) Second Fridays.
SATURDAYS
SAGE SATURDAY, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. Free admission for parents and kids. (541-481-7243). Second Saturdays.
FREE FOR ALL, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. Free drop-in art project class for children up to age 12. Children under 8 should be accompanied by an adult. (541-278-9201).
TOY TIME, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umatilla Public Library, 700 6th Street. All ages are welcome to play with Legos and Keva plank building toys. (541-922-5704).
EMPOWERING PARENTS TO BUILD ON A CHILD’S STRENGTHS AND CHALLENGES, 10 a.m. to noon, HCSR Hermiston Center for School Readiness, 502 W Standard Ave., Bldg. B. For parents of children with autism, physical and intellectual disabilities. See Page 11 for details. Child care and snacks provided. To register, call 541-667-6091. Saturday, Jan. 25.
SATURDAY CRAFTS FOR KIDS, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. Free craft projects for children in the 5th grade and younger. (541-567-2882).
CAN YOU BREAK A WORLD RECORD?, 3:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. How many sticky notes can you stick on your face in 1 minute? How much jello can you eat in 1 minute using chopsticks? How many times can you clap in 1 minute? These are just a few of the world records we will attempt to break during our tween program. For kids from 8 to 12. Free; registration required. (541-966-0380). Saturday, Jan. 11.
TEEN AFTER-HOURS GAME NIGHT, 6:30 p.m., Pendleton Public Library, 502 SW Dorion Ave. Come down to the library after the doors are closed and play Sardines in the dark! Free for teens. (541-966-0380). Saturday, Jan. 25.
SUNDAYS
SPECIAL NEEDS OPEN GYM, noon to 1:30 p.m., Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Free for special needs children and families. (541-276-8100).
